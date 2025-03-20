Ranking Falcons Biggest Needs After First Free Agency Waves
The free agent market remains plentiful, and several impact players are still available via trade -- but as the first few waves of offseason player acquisition have quieted, the Atlanta Falcons' roster has started to take shape.
With just over one month before the 2025 NFL draft starts April 24 in Green Bay, Wis., here's a look at Atlanta's top remaining needs.
Defensive tackle
After releasing 10-year veteran and franchise staple Grady Jarrett and losing rotational piece Eddie Goldman to the Washington Commanders in free agency, the Falcons have lost two of their three leaders in snap counts among defensive tackles.
Atlanta is currently slated to get back David Onyemata, who started 16 of 17 games played in 2024 and recorded three sacks, eight tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. And it also re-signed a pair of contributors from last season in Kentavius Street and Ta'Quon Graham.
But as things stand, the Falcons have a veteran starter in Onyemata, two 2024 draftees -- second-round choice Ruke Orhorhoro and fourth-rounder Brandon Dorlus -- hoping to take significant steps forward and several players best suited for rotational roles.
Atlanta greatly needs help on the interior, both in terms of pass rushing and run stopping.
Edge
The Falcons' biggest signing of free agency was outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who has 48 sacks over the last five seasons. He worked with Falcons coach Raheem Morris from 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Rams and notched 18.5 sacks while starting all 34 games.
But Floyd turns 33 in September, and he's playing on a one-year, $10 million contract. He may be Atlanta's best pass rusher, but banking on him to be a double-digit sack player isn't safe.
Atlanta also signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Cox, who totaled 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits over the past three seasons, to a two-year contract.
The Falcons still have outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who led the team with six sacks last season, but he's entering a contract year.
In essence, Atlanta has no clear bell-cow pass rusher, and its two most productive edge defenders -- Floyd and Ebiketie -- are both scheduled to be free agents after the 2025 season. The Falcons need short- and long-term help rushing the passer.
Nickel corner
Atlanta opted to not tender starter Dee Alford, pushing the once-restricted free agent into the unrestricted free agent pool. A reunion is possible, but regardless, the Falcons' decision meant they didn't want to pay Alford the near-$3 million right-of-first-refusal price tag -- hardly a vote of confidence for a potential starter.
Alford is currently available in the free agent market pool.
The Falcons re-signed cornerback Mike Hughes, who started all 15 games played in 2024 and is expected to start again on the outside. But at nickel, Atlanta currently has no viable option.
Linebacker
Like with Alford, the Falcons didn't tender restricted free agent linebacker Nate Landman, which sent him to unrestricted free agent. Landman, who started nine of his 13 appearances last season, signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Atlanta signed former Las Vegas Raiders starting linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million. Deablo will earn $8 million this season, a financial commitment suited for a starting role.
In addition to Deablo, the Falcons return standout inside linebacker Kaden Elliss and the talented Troy Andersen, who's battled injuries and played only nine games the past two years.
Elliss and Andersen will both be free agents after 2025, and Atlanta could save $6 million if it cuts Deablo next spring, according to OverTheCap.
And so, the Falcons' linebacker room figures to look much different in 2026. Preparing for the future is important -- and apart from Elliss, the present seems like it could still use some upgrades.
Strong safety
The Falcons lost backup safety Richie Grant to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, and it appears last year's starter, Justin Simmons, won't return. Atlanta signed former Rams and Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller, who has deep ties to Morris and figures to start next to All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.
Contract terms haven't been released for Fuller, but Atlanta still needs a long-term answer on the back end.
Center
While three-year starter Drew Dalman signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency, Atlanta placed a right-of-first-refusal tag on his backup, restricted free agent Ryan Neuzil, which means it can match any contract offer.
The Falcons will likely turn toward Neuzil, who started eight games in place of the injured Dalman last season, to take over at center. But Atlanta may also look to upgrade.
Backup quarterback
What happens with Kirk Cousins? The Falcons say they're comfortable keeping him as the No. 2 behind starter Michael Penix Jr., but Cousins reportedly won't show up to offseason activities and hasn't shown any signs this spring of wanting to return to the organization.
Penix and Cousins aside, Atlanta has only one other quarterback on its roster: rising second-year pro Emory Jones, who signed a practice squad deal before Week 17 and a reserve/futures contract shortly after the season ended.
The Falcons would benefit from having a capable veteran behind Penix, as much for mentorship purposes as security if Penix regresses from his encouraging three-game stint to close last season.
But Atlanta first needs to solve its Cousins conundrum.