Kiper on Falcons Draft Pick: Michigan DT Kenneth Grant 'Gaining Late Steam'
The Atlanta Falcons are prone to making draft day surprises, and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said they may do it again in 2025.
Kiper, in a story published Thursday morning on ESPN, said there's buzz building about the Falcons and Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 15 overall.
"Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is gaining some late steam, and I've been told he could come off the board in the middle of the first round," Kiper wrote. "Grant is explosive and instinctive, and he could slide into Grady Jarrett's vacated spot on the interior."
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Grant could be in play for the Miami Dolphins, who own the 13th overall pick.
The 6'4", 331-pound Grant earned third-team All-American honors in 2024, and he was a second-team All-Big Ten choice in both 2023 and 2024.
Grant played in 14 games as a true freshman in 2022, recording eight tackles in a rotational role. He took on a larger role in 2023, logging 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go along with five pass deflections at the line of scrimmage.
As a senior, Grant registered 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks with five more pass deflections. He added 23 quarterback hurries and 27 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Grant finished his career with 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Here's Sports Illustrated's scouting report on the Gary, Indiana, native.
"Grant naturally takes up considerable space at 6’4” and 331 pounds, but he’s more than just a big body against the run. He has the power and length to stack-and-shed offensive linemen, can win matchups with quickness and is fast enough to make plays in pursuit.
"Grant’s pass rush, from his plan and counter moves to the depth of his arsenal, is still a work in progress, but he enters the NFL with a clear role."
The 2025 NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.