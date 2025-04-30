Falcons Picking Up WR Drake London's 5th-Year Option
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London is now officially under contract through 2026.
London, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was set to enter the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract in 2025. But the Falcons announced Wednesday they're picking up London's fifth-year option, an inclusion in all first-round contracts.
According to OverTheCap, London's fifth-year option is projected at $16.8 million.
"He's a stud," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said April 26. "He's everything we're about. Obviously, he's a good man off the field, but he blacks out when it's time to play and when it's time to compete, and he will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game. That's who he is, and that's what we want.
"We want dudes that when we lose, they're angry and they're not okay, and they don't sleep well when we're losing. That's the kind of guy he is. We'll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we'll be in good shape."
The Moorpark, Calif., native has led the Falcons in receiving in each of his first three years. He set a rookie franchise record with 72 receptions in 2022 while accumulating 866 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games, 15 of which were starts.
London, had a strong follow-up season in 2023, catching 69 passes for 905 yards and two scores despite what owner Arthur Blank later described as "deficient" quarterback play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.
The Falcons had another quarterback change late in the 2024 campaign, as first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins for the final three games. London, who's been through quarterback switches in each of his first three seasons, still delivered a career year, catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.
For his career, London has 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.
London turns 24 years old in July -- his blend of youth and experience has him well-positioned to take on a leading voice in a young but talented Falcons offense.
And he gets at least two more seasons to do it.