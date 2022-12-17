Falcons BREAKING: Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson Off IR; Start vs. Saints?

The Atlanta Falcons will have their full array of starting offensive linemen for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder's debut.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has received a significant boost ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

After missing the last five games, starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has officially been activated off injured reserve, fully recovered from a knee injury suffered in Atlanta's Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Wilkinson, 27, was initially designated to return from injured reserve on Nov. 30, with his window to officially come back starting to dwindle ahead of Saturday's activation.

A first-year starter up front, Wilkinson was "close" to returning for the Falcons' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers right before the bye week, but ultimately remained on the shelf. He practiced with the first team offense Wednesday for the first time since his injury, an indication he's set to regain his starting spot against New Orleans.

In Wilkinson's absence, the Falcons started a plethora of players at left guard, including backup center Matt Hennessy, veteran reserve guard Colby Gossett and versatile backup Chuma Edoga.

Hennessy was given the first chance to start but suffered a knee injury of his own and was also placed on injured reserve. He was designated to return Monday but evidently isn't ready to be officially activated. Similarly, Edoga went down with a knee injury in his lone start, coming against the Chicago Bears. He missed each of the two games ahead of the bye week and has already been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Thus, Gossett was set to receive the start if Wilkinson couldn't go, but since the latter is back, the former seems primed to return to his usual reserve role on the interior of the offensive line.

With Wilkinson officially in the mix, the Falcons will have their regular starting five offensive linemen up front for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder's debut, a big boost for the pocket and running game the 23-year-old will have to work with.

The Falcons and Saints will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Caesars Superdome.

