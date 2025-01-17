Falcons Interviewing Steelers DBs Coach for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons have added another candidate to their ever-growing list of defensive coordinator interviews.
Atlanta will interview Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown on Friday, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Brown has coached Pittsburgh's defensive backs since 2021.
An Alabama A&M alum, Brown played defensive back collegiately and has coached the position across the college and NFL level since 2010. He was also the co-defensive coordinator at Old Dominion University in 2019.
Brown will be the Falcons' fifth official interview in the aftermath of firing Jimmy Lake on Jan. 11.
Atlanta has interviewed four candidates: former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, University of Michigan defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator and current Green Bay Packers pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley and former New York Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The Falcons are also scheduled to interview former Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks next week.
The Falcons finished the season No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game).
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking Jan. 6 in his end-of-season press conference, said he finds optimism moving forward with cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jessie Bates III and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.
Morris is also expecting growth from a trio of 2024 draftees -- second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice and fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus. Trice missed the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason opener.
Atlanta's defensive coordinator hiring process is still ongoing.