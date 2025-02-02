Ex Coach: Falcons DB Jessie Bates III 'Shown His Worth in Atlanta'
When the Atlanta Falcons navigated through the interview process to fill their vacant defensive coordinator role, one candidate's past ties to Falcons safety Jessie Bates III became a prominent talking point.
Lou Anarumo, who was the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator from 2019-24 and spent the first four seasons coaching Bates, ultimately didn't get the Falcons' job -- that went to former New York Jets interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
But Anarumo wasn't out of work for long.
After his Jan. 6 firing by the Bengals, Anarumo interviewed for multiple vacant defensive coordinator spots before the Indianapolis Colts hired the 58-year-old Jan. 21.
And still, even though his job search didn't end in Atlanta, Anarumo discussed Bates during his introductory press conference Jan. 23.
"Jessie is a great football player," Anarumo said. "He's a problem solver. He can go get the ball. He’s a guy that does a lot of -- he checks a lot of boxes. Smart, good tackler, great ball skills, communicates."
Anarumo's mention of Bates arose when a reporter asked about Bates's significance to the Bengals' strong defense, and what his departure after the 2022 season meant to the unit.
In 2022, Cincinnati had its best defensive season under Anarumo, finishing sixth in scoring, seventh in rushing, eighth in takeaways and 16th in yards allowed en route to the AFC Championship game, where it ultimately lost 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bates, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bengals, signed a four-year, $64.02 million contract with the Falcons in March 2023 and has maintained his high level of play.
The 27-year-old Bates is a two-time team captain who's started all 34 games since his arrival. He's collected 234 tackles, 10 interceptions and two pick-sixes while earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.
Cincinnati's defense struggled without Bates, finishing outside the top 20 in both yards and points allowed each of the past two seasons.
The Falcons, meanwhile, have ridden a defensive rollercoaster with Bates, but not due to his individual efforts.
"You get a guy like that, certainly it's going to hurt any defense," Anarumo said. "He's shown his worth in Atlanta."
Anarumo compared losing Bates to the departure of defensive tackle DJ Reader, who signed with the Detroit Lions last offseason. It's part of his belief that defenses greatly benefit from being strong up the middle.
The Ulbrich-led Falcons defense has plenty to figure out at each level this offseason, but with Bates, inside linebacker Kaden Elliss, cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Atlanta has foundational pieces to build around.