Like I’ve mentioned numerous times in this series, Michael Vick was different.

He made a team that wasn’t full of excitement, turn into a team that people wanted to check out every Sunday.

Of course they were mostly tuned in for him more than the team itself, but views are views at the end of the day.

The 2002 season was a good one for Vick and the Falcons as they snuck into the playoffs with the sixth seed.

They went into their Wild card game facing the Green Bay Packers, a team they had saw in the first game of the year. This game had different implications.

Win or go home.

Coming in at no.1 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have his performance against the Packers in Lambeau Field.

How It All Started

The Falcons had a lot of pressure on them coming into the game.

Nobody had ever went to Lambeau and won in the postseason. Ever.

On that night, Vick and Falcons did the impossible.

Jumping Out The Gate

They got out to a 21-0 lead, led by Vick’s magic on offense. He didn’t have a great night throwing the ball, but he always his way rushing.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, Vick scrambled out the pocket and evaded a defender to put the Falcons in position to kick a field goal.

The Falcons had secured a 24-0 halftime lead that nobody saw coming.

Vick finished the game with 117 passing yards and ran for 64 yards on 10 carries.

The final score was 27-7, and the Falcons did what 13 teams before them couldn’t do at Lambeau.

The Legend He is

There have been many times in Vick’s career where you can say “this is what put the league on notice.”

This is simply how great Vick was. It seemed like he did something amazing every week to show the league that he was here.

Whether he was juking defenders, jumping over them, or just blowing past them. He was the real deal.

That’s why you still see his jerseys anywhere you go in Atlanta. He’ll forever be a legend in the city.

