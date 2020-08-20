SI.com
Falcon Report
7 Times Michael Vick Made My Day, No. 1: Vick Does The Impossible In Lambeau

Malik Brown

Like I’ve mentioned numerous times in this series, Michael Vick was different.

He made a team that wasn’t full of excitement, turn into a team that people wanted to check out every Sunday.

Of course they were mostly tuned in for him more than the team itself, but views are views at the end of the day.

The 2002 season was a good one for Vick and the Falcons as they snuck into the playoffs with the sixth seed.

They went into their Wild card game facing the Green Bay Packers, a team they had saw in the first game of the year. This game had different implications.

Win or go home.

Coming in at no.1 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have his performance against the Packers in Lambeau Field.

How It All Started

The Falcons had a lot of pressure on them coming into the game.

Nobody had ever went to Lambeau and won in the postseason. Ever.

On that night, Vick and Falcons did the impossible.

Jumping Out The Gate

They got out to a 21-0 lead, led by Vick’s magic on offense. He didn’t have a great night throwing the ball, but he always his way rushing.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, Vick scrambled out the pocket and evaded a defender to put the Falcons in position to kick a field goal.

The Falcons had secured a 24-0 halftime lead that nobody saw coming.

Vick finished the game with 117 passing yards and ran for 64 yards on 10 carries.

The final score was 27-7, and the Falcons did what 13 teams before them couldn’t do at Lambeau.

The Legend He is

There have been many times in Vick’s career where you can say “this is what put the league on notice.”

This is simply how great Vick was. It seemed like he did something amazing every week to show the league that he was here.

Whether he was juking defenders, jumping over them, or just blowing past them. He was the real deal.

That’s why you still see his jerseys anywhere you go in Atlanta. He’ll forever be a legend in the city.

Here are the Falcons Dan Quinn thinks made the biggest jump

In an unusual offseason plagued by a five-month quarantine, conditioning and discipline was at an all-time high for athletes. On Thursday morning, Dan Quinn told the media some of the players who still returned to training camp in better shape, and how he expects to evaluate players before having a regular-season roster.

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Grady Jarrett

The NFL  season preview for Atlanta Falcons and former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was also named to the NFL Top-100 list.

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show. August 18th, 2020

Did you miss this weeks episode of Birds of a Feather? The exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

Atlanta Falcons Setting Example With Announcement of No NFL Fans in September

Will other NFL teams follow the Atlanta Falcons lead?

Dan Quinn On Managing Todd Gurley II, How To Make Sure The Atlanta Falcons Are Ready For The Season And More

Quotables from Atlanta Falcons training camp

Hayden Hurst: I’ve Never Seen Anything Like Julio Jones

Hayden Hurst knows how good Julio Jones is and plans to take full advantage of being his teammate with the Atlanta Falcons

Marlon Davidson Is Ready To Play Wherever The Falcons Put Him

Atlanta Falcons rookie and former Auburn Tiger Marlon Davidson has enjoyed his time playing during NFL training camp

Atlanta Falcons Announce No Fans At September Home Games In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Monday afternoon, Atlanta Falcons emailed season ticket holders notifying them that no fans will be allowed to attend any home game in the month of September.

OPINION: Why former Atlanta Falcon Jason Wright's hiring is great, and sad

Former Atlanta Falcon running back Jason Wright made history this week, but the historic hiring highlights more flaws in NFL structure.

