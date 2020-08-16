We all know that Michael Vick was different back in the day.

You can even say he was ahead of his time.

He did some of the most amazing things with the ball in his hands, whether it was breaking tackles, making people miss, or just showing off his pure athleticism.

With those plays came with some big upsets and made the Falcons a team to watch out for.

In 2002, Vick was making defenses look bad, and in week 13 he added another team to his list.

The Minnesota Vikings thought they had Vick figured out, until the end of the game where he had them on their toes.

Coming in at no.2 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have his performance against the Vikings.

How It All Started

The Falcons were on the road against the Vikings, and even though they were 3-8 coming into the game, they still had one of the best wide receivers in Randy Moss.





On this day, everybody forgot about Moss and had their eyes set on Vick.

It was a back and forth contest throughout the 60 minutes.

Late in the third quarter with the Falcons down a touchdown, Vick rushed for 28 yards into the end zone to tie the game at 21.

In the fourth quarter, both teams had to settle for field goals, which led them to overtime.

When people talk about this game, it’s not about what happened in the regulation. It’s about what happened after.

The Vikings received the ball first but were forced to punt the ball after a quick three-and-out.

The Big Run

On second down at the Vikings 46-yard line, Vick dropped back for play action pass. By the looks of it, he didn’t have the intention of passing it at all.

Instead, Vick scrambled down the left side of the field, blowing past multiple Vikings defenders.

At one point, Vick made two defenders run into each other as he headed towards the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown to win the game

It was one of Vick’s most special runs in his career, as he finished the game with 173 rushing yards.

This was the game that let people know how dangerous Vick could be, and that you shouldn’t play man against him the entire game.

