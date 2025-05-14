Report: Falcons Playing 5 Primetime Games on 2025 Schedule
The Atlanta Falcons spent plenty of time in the national spotlight last season, playing five primetime games in head coach Raheem Morris's first year at the helm. Atlanta will reportedly reach similar heights again in 2025.
According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Falcons have four primetime games on their 2025 schedule: Sunday Night Football road games against the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, and Monday Night Football home games against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Atlanta also has a fifth primetime game: Thursday Night Football on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to 11Alive's Maria Martin.
Klein also reported the Falcons will open the season at home against the Buccaneers, who have won the NFC South four straight years.
Atlanta went 3-2 in primetime games last season. It won both Monday Night Football contests against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, along with a 36-30 overtime victory against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.
The Falcons lost their two Sunday Night Football games -- one at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, and the other on the road to the Washington Commanders in Week 17, a game that was flexed to the primetime slot.
Atlanta's full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Falcons already know they'll be playing the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany, in Week 10 -- the first NFL game in Berlin.
Here's the full list of Atlanta's opponents:
Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders
Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings
Berlin: Indianapolis Colts