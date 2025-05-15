Falcons Schedule: Predicting All 17 Games of Atlanta's 2025 Season
The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 season facing mass uncertainty.
Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first full season as the starter, and he currently has just three starts under his belt. Atlanta has a new defensive scheme and play-caller, firing Jimmy Lake and hiring Jeff Ulbrich. The Falcons have several new bodies on their defense and attempted to revamp a pass rush that finished 31st in sacks last season.
But there's now at least one certainty: The times, dates, places and channels in which Atlanta's season will take place.
Here's a week-by-week look at the Falcons' schedule with predictions and analysis for each.
Week 1: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Sept. 7.
Prediction: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 20
The Falcons swept the season series with Tampa Bay in 2024. Don't think the Buccaneers won't have that on their mind entering Week 1.
But Atlanta, unlike in 2024, will turn offseason optimism into a feel-good division win in the season opener.
Week 2: At Minnesota Vikings -- 8:20 p.m., Sept. 14, on Sunday Night Football.
Prediction: Vikings 23, Falcons 16
Minnesota dismantled Atlanta, 42-21, in Week 14 last season, but the Vikings will have a different quarterback -- 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who was taken two picks after Penix, is expected to be under center for his second career start.
On a primetime stage, Minnesota's stout defense could prove tough for Penix and the Falcons' offense, and McCarthy will make enough plays to win.
Week 3: At Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Sept. 21.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Falcons 17
The Falcons and Panthers split the season series last year, and Carolina had a solid offseason. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young outdueled Penix in a 44-38 overtime thriller to close the 2024 campaign, and Carolina, with home-field advantage, will take the early season meeting.
Week 4: Vs. Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Sept. 28.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Commanders 21
After dropping a pair of road games, the Falcons return home with a convincing win over star quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, who beat Atlanta in overtime in Week 17 last season.
Week 5: BYE WEEK
The Falcons enter the bye week 2-2.
Week 6: Vs. Buffalo Bills -- 7:15 p.m., Oct.13, on Monday Night Football.
Prediction: Bills 34, Falcons 24
Atlanta will be coming off its bye week, while Buffalo will play the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football the week before. However, the Bills' offense is too potent.
Week 7: At San Francisco 49ers -- 8:20 p.m., Oct. 19, on Sunday Night Football.
Prediction: 49ers 24, Falcons 20
The 49ers posted a disappointing 6-11 record in 2024, but they added several quality pieces to their defense in the draft and should be steady offensively with head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.
Atlanta will compete on primetime, but the road environment and San Francisco's offensive poise will be the difference.
Week 8: Vs. Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., Oct. 26.
Prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 17
Sitting at 2-4 after losing two consecutive primetime games, the Falcons bounce back at home with a balanced, controlled effort.
Week 9: At New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Nov. 2.
Prediction: Falcons 21, Patriots 20
In a chilly-but-not-snowy game in Foxboro, Penix and the Falcons' offense do just enough to ride past Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Atlanta's defense makes the difference here.
Week 10: Indianapolis Colts -- 9:30 a.m. EST, Nov. 9, in Berlin, Germany.
Prediction: Falcons 20, Colts 10
The Colts' quarterback situation -- with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones battling for the starting job this summer -- will be fascinating to watch unfold, and it's quite difficult to predict where it stands in Week 10.
We'll go with the age-old adage: If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback. Falcons win the first NFL game in Berlin.
Week 11: Vs. Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Nov. 16.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Panthers 24
The Falcons and Panthers have split every season series since 2020. Carolina won at home in Week 3, and Atlanta will do the same in Week 11 -- even with a bit of jet lag.
Week 12: At New Orleans Saints -- 4:25 p.m., Nov. 23.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Saints 14
The Saints will be coming off a bye week, and whichever young quarterback they start between 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler and/or 2025 second-round choice Tyler Shough should be well acquainted to the offense by this point in the year.
But in all likelihood, it won't matter. New Orleans is expected to be rebuilding this year. Atlanta has much higher aspirations for itself.
Week 13: At New York Jets -- 1 p.m., Nov. 30.
Prediction: Jets 24, Falcons 20
Jets quarterback and Georgia native Justin Fields will spoil Ulbrich's return to New York, snapping a five-game midseason winning streak for the Falcons in the process.
Week 14: Vs. Seattle Seahawks -- 1 p.m., Dec. 7.
Prediction: Seahawks 30, Falcons 24
Penix played collegiately at the University of Washington and made his NFL debut against Seattle last season, but Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, previously in Minnesota, earned "MVP" chants from Vikings fans in 2024 for his five-touchdown performance.
Darnold has plenty of weapons around him in Seattle, and both he and his new team beat the Falcons in 2024 -- handily.
Week 15: At Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m., Dec. 11, on Thursday Night Football.
Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 17
The end of a five-week sprint after returning home from Berlin, the Falcons fall short on the road in Tampa Bay, splitting the season series with their NFC South rival.
Week 16: At Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. EST, Dec. 21.
Prediction: Cardinals 27, Falcons 20
Arizona had a strong offseason and could take a step forward from its 8-9 record last season. In a late-season home game, the Cardinals emerge victorious over the visiting Falcons.
Week 17: Vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., Dec. 29, on Monday Night Football.
Prediction: Falcons 30, Rams 27
Atlanta gets its first primetime win of the season at a crucial moment, getting back to a .500 record with a narrow victory. Penix outduels Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to keep the Falcons' playoff hopes alive.
Week 18: Vs. New Orleans Saints -- Time, date and TV information TBD.
Prediction: Falcons 35, Saints 17
Will the Falcons be playing for something? The Saints figure to be in the race for the No. 1 overall pick, but they could always play spoiler. Atlanta hasn't swept the season series since 2016. That could -- if not should -- change in 2025.
Final Record: 9-8
Will this be good enough for Atlanta to snap its seven-year playoff drought? Better yet, can the Falcons exceed expectations and put themselves comfortable above the playoff cutline? Add both questions to the lengthy list of uncertainties entering the 2025 season.