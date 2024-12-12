Falcons Sign Former Dolphins Pro Bowl Return Specialist
The Atlanta Falcons have signed one of the most decorated return specialists of the past decade.
Atlanta added receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to its practice squad Thursday, the team announced. No corresponding move was initially declared. Grant's signing comes in the wake of Falcons receiver and kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud fumbling a kickoff in last Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Grant was with the Falcons for roughly two weeks during training camp before being released with an injury settlement. He hurt his hamstring only a few practices into his Atlanta tenure and remained a free agent until Atlanta re-signed him to its practice squad Nov. 12.
The Falcons cut Grant on Nov. 16 but have now brought him -- and his extensive resume -- back to Atlanta.
The 32-year-old Grant is a two-time second-team All-Pro returner, earning the honors in 2020 and 2021 -- the last two seasons he played. Grant missed the past two campaigns with injuries, suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2022 before tearing his patellar tendon in 2023.
When healthy, Grant is one of the NFL's best returners. He has four punt return touchdowns and two kick return scores to his name.
Grant was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2016, and he spent the first five years of his career and start of his sixth in Miami. The Chicago Bears traded for Grant in early October 2021, and he proved a worthwhile investment, making his first career Pro Bowl.
As a receiver, Grant has played in 81 games with eight starts. He's caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 17 carries for 76 yards and a score on the ground.
The Falcons (6-7) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. Monday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.