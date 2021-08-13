Titans vs. Falcons: How To Watch

The Atlanta Falcons are ready to kick-off their 2021 NFL preseason schedule at home against the Tennessee Titans.

With the 2021 NFL preseason ready to shift into top gear, the Atlanta Falcons will open their exhibition schedule at home against the Tennessee Titans. Granted, we aren't going to see the top stars play much, if they play at all, but there are still plenty of reasons to tune in tonight to watch the preseason opener.

First and foremost, the Falcons are expected to get their first look at No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts. The 6-foot-6 and 246-pound tight end is expected to be an immediate star in the Atlanta offense. Getting our first look at him is well worth tuning in by itself.

Following another disappointing 2020 season, the Falcons made some changes this offseason. The biggest, to many fans' sadness, was trading superstar wide receiver Julio Jones to the Titans. It's extremely bittersweet to welcome Jones back to Atlanta wearing a different jersey.

In tonight's matchup, the stars aren't going to play much. However, there are plenty of young players on the Falcons' roster that will be fighting for their future with the franchise.

Among the key players to watch are wide receiver Christian Blake, quarterback Feleipe Franks, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver. Those are just three names and who knows how much each of them will play, but they are intriguing young players to watch.

Game Information: Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Tennessee (0-0 Preseason) at Atlanta (0-0 Preseason)

Date/Time: Friday, August 13, 2021, at 7:00pm ET.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV/Streaming: CBS-WJKT

Make sure to tune in for this game. The Falcons and Titans will both have some young talent on the field and if you really need another reason, there is live football on your TV. Atlanta is embarking on a new chapter and everything begins tonight on the home turf.