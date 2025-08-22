Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys: Preview of Preseason Finale
The preseason wraps up this week for all 32 NFL teams, and the Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Dallas Cowboys in their final matchup.
The game will feature a homecoming for quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was originally selected by the Cowboys in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
DiNucci was signed by Atlanta on Monday after quarterback Emory Jones suffered an injury in the Falcons' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Raheem Morris told the media on Monday that neither Michael Penix Jr nor Kirk Cousins will suit up against the Cowboys, giving the game to Easton Stick and DiNucci.
First-round rookie pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will not be playing in Friday’s game, Morris announced in his presser Wednesday morning.
“Jalon [Walker] will dress up, suit up; he will not play this week,” Morris said.
Walker is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered on the final play of joint practice with the Tennessee Titans last Wednesday. He did not play in Atlanta’s preseason game last Friday.
“No, James Pearce is done for the preseason as well,” Morris said. “He gave us a significant amount of snaps, a lot of snaps. I’m really pleased wth what he’s been able to do in the preseason.”
Pearce played well into the fourth quarter of Friday’s game. He recorded a game-high four pressures and forced a poor throw on Natrone Brooks’s interception of Titans quarterback Brandon Allen.
Pearce has seven pressures in two preseason games, tied for fifth in the preseason, according to PFF.
“This is the make the roster game,” Morris said. “You know, this is where those guys solidify themselves on that 53-man roster or that practice squad or whatever the case may be, trying to finalize who you keep.”
Included in those players will be recent free agent acquisition, cornerback CJ Henderson, who Morris confirmed in his presser on Monday, will be playing in the Falcons' final preseason game.
Henderson was signed by Atlanta last week and could push for a roster spot in a relatively weak cornerback room. The former top-10 pick has been playing well in his first week in camp, recording an interception on Wednesday.
Wide receivers Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond, David Sills, and Nick Nash will be competing for a final spot on the 53-man roster. With Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew, and Casey Washington seeming to have six receiver spots locked up, the reserve wide receivers have their work cut out for them.
Another player competing for a spot will be cornerback Natrone Brooks. However, with a strong preseason game last week and multiple interceptions in camp, Brooks is making a strong push. The Falcons took just five cornerbacks on their 53-man roster last year.
A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and rookie Billy Bowman appear to be the only locks for the 53.
After kicker Younghoe Koo’s worst season in Atlanta last year, the Falcons brought in competition in Lenny Krieg. Krieg was signed after putting on a show at the combine. Krieg and Koo have been competing for that starting kicking spot come Week 1, and although it has been a friendly competition, it was a competition nonetheless.
However, Raheem Morris all but confirmed that Koo has essentially won the job after a strong training camp. Krieg will most likely kick in the final preseason game.
“You never want to say any competition is over, but you know Koo looked great. You know, Lenny’s looked good. You know really fired up about both those guys and what they’ve done. But you know Koo’s got some emotional bank accounts with me, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Morris said.