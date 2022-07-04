Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love Atlanta's Games and Those Who Play Them

On this Fourth of July, let's celebrate every Falcon from Tommy Nobis to Jamal Anderson to Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts.

Happy Birthday, America’s Sports!

From masks to guns to politics to Roe v. Wade and even Johnny Deep vs. Amber Heard, America finds itself fiercely divided.

Thankfully we have sports to keep us united, or at least from completely unraveling at the seams. Even apart, thanks to sports we stand together.

We may not love the same teams, but we do cherish the games, leagues, players and moments that provide respite from the larger issues threatening to crowbar us as a country.

Without sports, this Fourth of July would be all red, white and boo. It’s as though the victory cigars light the fireworks.

That said, we’re in a slump.

America once dominated around the globe. Don’t look now, but the world has closed the gap. In some cases, foreigners are even hogging hardware.

What once was Mike Tyson is now Tyson Fury (boxing), Lance Armstrong is now Tadej Pogačar (cycling), Pete Sampras now Rafael Nadal (tennis) and Tiger Woods (golf) now Jon Rahm and Matthew Fitzpatrick. Our last two U.S. Open golf championships have been won by a Spaniard and a Brit; last American to capture the U.S. Open men’s tennis title was Andy Roddick in 2003.

Canadian-born Cale Makar won Stanley Cup Finals MVP this month, and a handful of American stars are leaving the PGA Tour to play golf on the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Tour.

Not long ago we set our watches by the championship appearances of LeBron James and Serena Williams. LeBron’s Lakers haven’t won a playoff series the last two seasons. Serena won her last major in 2017 and last week lost in the first round at Wimbledon to an unknown player ranked No. 115.

The NBA’s last four MVPs are from Serbia (Nikola Jokic) and Greece (Giannis Antetokounmpo). In the last 13 Ryder Cups we’re 4-9. The U.S. hasn’t won the Davis Cup since 2007. We won’t win the Tour de France. We’ve only won one World Baseball Classic. We never sniff advancing in the men’s World Cup. We’re not even a lock any longer to win sailing’s America’s Cup.

The most dynamic player in baseball? Japan’s Shohei Ohtani.

Thankfully, all is not lost.

The NFL – America’s real pastime – has never had an MVP born outside our borders. And if we really wanna go jingoistic, thanks to our most dominant “athlete” – Joey Chestnut – America has won the last 14 July 4th Hot Dog Eating championships.

We may need to squint a little harder to see them, but there are still countless reasons to be proud of American sports on the country’s 246th birthday. On this Fourth of July – between the burgers and bikinis – take time to admire and appreciate each unique flame on this homemade, sports-centric cake: 246 candles, 246 reminders why we love our games and the people who play them.

Here’s hoping it reminds you how fortunate we are to have a variety of sports, and the freedom to choose which ones we love and/or loathe.

Happy Birthday, America’s sports!

Consume this list in one barbecued bite. Or nibble all during the holiday. Whatever.

It is, after all, a free country.

246. Hosting World Cup 2026.

245. Face masks on sports helmets, not civilian heads.

244. Jerry Glanville, clad in black.

243. Braves 13-0 in ’82.

242. Aaron Hernandez, Josh Brent, Tim Donaghy, Lance Armstrong, Terdema Ussery, Robert Kraft, Dan Snyder and Deshaun Watson, each held accountable.

241. Cris Collinsworth’s insight and Tony Romo’s intuition.

240. Zion Williamson’s hope.

239. Texas-OU Weekend, whether part of the Big 12 or SEC.

238. Aaron Judge’s exit velocity.

237. Johnny Football, fleeting as it was.

236. Wiffle Ball in the back yard.

235. Labor peace in baseball. But just barely.

234. Tree.

233. Unretired: Brady, Gronk, Witten and Ali before them all.

232. Ted Turner.

231. Matthew Stafford, vindicated after all these years.

230. Matt Ryan’s past.

229. Kyle Pitts’ future.

228. Arch in Austin: Continuing the Manning family legacy?

227. Phil Niekro’s dancing knuckler.

226. The star on the helmet.

225. Yankees pinstripes.

224. The 18th at Pebble Beach.

223. Dollar Dog Night.

222. Dejounte Murray.

221. “Hail Mary” and Touchdown Jesus.

220. The Ice Bowl, the Rose Bowl and the Beer ’n Bowl.

219. Dan Roundfield, when you had to have the rebound.

218. Cameron Crazies and Reunion Rowdies

217. Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

216. The Omni.

215. Serena and Venus Williams.

214. Boston’s Green Monster and Augusta’s green jacket.

213. The 12th Man.

212. Brian’s Song.

211. Sammy Baugh, Doak Walker, Davey O’Brien and Kyler Murray, soaring over their size.

210. “H-O-R-S-E,” “Hot Box” and “Tackle the Man with the Football.”

209. Happy Valley and March Madness.

208. Vince Young in, around and through USC’s defense.

207. The 7th-inning stretch and “Down the stretch they come!”

206. Army-Navy.

205. Grady Jarrett, deserving of so much better.

204. Caddyshack.

203. “Gentlemen, start your engines!”

202. Ronald Acuna Jr.’s swag.

201. Vince Lombardi.

200. Dan Reeves’ class.

199. Kobe Bryant.

198. The Manning Family.

197. The Three J’s, The Four Horsemen and The Fab Five.

196. “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

195. Hawg hats and Minnesota Fats.

194. Evander Holyfield’s staying power.

193. A two-putt birdie.

192. Wide Right and Student Body Left.

191. Josh Hamilton’s power electrifying Yankee Stadium in the Home Run Derby.

190. The smell of fresh-cut grass on Opening Day.

189. Chris Chandler.

188. Boban Marjanovic’s size and disposition.

187. Pizza delivered exactly five minutes before kickoff.

186. Steve Bartkowski.

185. “The Immaculate Reception.”

184. Jinxing a no-hitter.

183. Jimmy Connors at Flushing Meadows. At night.

182. Alligator arms, swim moves and The Shark. Kenny Gant, not Greg Norman.

181. Tom Dempsey’s long kick with a short foot.

180. Rivalry week.

179. Underdogs.

178. Too Legit Too Quit.

177. Fans who refuse to do “The Wave.”

176. Hat tricks via bicycle kicks.

175. Dale Murphy, Atlanta All-American.

174. NFL Films.

173. God’s gifts to Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Bob Hayes.

172. Bobby Knight’s sweaters. And trifecta bettors.

171. Gerald Riggs.

170. Luka Doncic, s-l-o-w motion superstar.

169. Red Zone Channel.

168. Two points, three-peats and four-baggers through the five hole.

167. Ozzie Albies’ game and glove.

166. Slap Shot.

165. Chipper, from both sides of the plate.

164. John Wooden’s program, Jerry Tarkanian’s towel and Red Auerbach’s cigar.

163. Booing Roger Goodell. Admiring Adam Silver.

162. Taking your glove to the game.

161. Roddy White.

160. “Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!”

159. Amen corner. And Death Valley.

158. Nike vs. Reebok vs. Adidas vs. Under Armor.

157. No. 16 over No. 1.

156. “Boomer Sooner”, “Rocky Top” and “wake up the echoes.”

155. Kindred spirits who also hate Joe Buck.

154. Phil Jackson’s Triangle and Dean Smith’s four corners.

153. The versatility and vision of Colin Kaepernick.

152. The Great One and The Greatest.

151. Instant replay.

150. Monday Night Football’s original theme music.

149. “Havlicek stole the ball!”

148. A-Roid.

147. Jamal Anderson.

146. Between the hedges.

145. Shutting up Spike Lee.

144. Dan Quinn.

143. The chills + a hangover + the day off = Jan. 1 bowl day.

142. Two minutes for roughing.

141. 30 for 30.

140. The Cubs’ “Friendly Confines” vs. the Raiders’ “Black Hole.”

139. The Zamboni.

138. Yankees-Red Sox, Duke-North Carolina and Michigan-Ohio State.

137. ”He could … go … all .. the … way … !!!”

136. Bobby Cox.

135. Tailgating, tickets or not.

134. Heisman hype.

133. The hands – and legs – of Warrick Dunn.

132. Eyeballs vs. analytics.

131. Andre Rison, fast as he needed to be.

130. Tim Duncan’s bank shot.

129. Rick Barry’s underhand free throw.

128. Goal-line stands and the Stanford band.

127. “Can I have your autograph?”

126. Tom Brady in the pocket and Patrick Mahomes out of it.

125. Kevin Durant, fickle championship-chaser.

124. Tommy Nobis and Jessie Tuggle, plugging the middle.

123. Lambeau Field, January.

122. Sports talk radio wars.

121. Then: Defense wins championships; Now: First one to 50.

120. “Steeeerriiiike Three!,” “Let’s play two!” and “We’re No. 1!”

119. Jorge Soler: Best half-year rental. Ever.

118. Dropping the gloves. And catching big air.

117. Kareem’s “Sky Hook” and Errol Spence Jr.’s right hook.

116. “Coooold beeeeeer!!”

115. Robert Horry, Adam Vinatieri and Mariano Rivera, when it really matters.

114. Bobblehead night.

113. The fair pole.

112. Anyone who beats Nick Saban.

111. Sweet Lou. Then: Hudson. Now: Williams.

110. Your baseball cap in the dishwasher; shoestring around your glove.

109. Office pools.

108. “Pistol Pete”, Sampras and/or Maravich.

107. Day games.

106. “The Catch.”

105. Julio Jones, larger than life.

104. “Hey, ump, you’re missing a great game!”

103. TBS Superstation.

102. Soccer moms.

101. Michael Johnson’s golden shoes.

100. 14 consecutive National League division titles.

99. Shirts and skins.

98. “The Iceman.”

97. 17-0 in ’72.

96. Winners and losers. Not participation plaques.

95. Yellow cards, yellow flags and the yellow first-down line.

94. Smoltz-Glavine-Maddux.

93. 56-game hitting streak.

92. “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk!”

91. Mulligans.

90. “You Cannot Be Serious!” and “Practice? We talkin’ ’bout practice?!”

89. J.J. Watt, American hero.

88. Skip Bayless, permanently muted.

87. The two-minute warning.

86. Marcus Mariota, a.k.a. Desmond Ridder’s placeholder.

85. The Laker Girls and the Cowboys Cheerleaders.

84. Ryder Cup vs. Davis Cup vs. Stanley Cup.

83. “GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!”

82. Seeing your breath on a small-town Friday night in December, population

314.

81. Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

80. Vince Carter, way above the rim.

79. “Phi Slama Jamma.”

78. 6-4-3.

77. Human Highlight Film.

76. Montana to Rice. Stockton to Malone. Meredith to Cosell.

75. GEICO commercials.

74. “You are looking live … !”

73. Joe Torre’s stare, Steve Nash’s hair and the Golden Bear.

72. “Sweetness.”

71. Phyllis George and Erin Andrews.

70. “And one!”

69. Bull Durham.

68. “Pig-soooooiiiieee!”

67. Charlie Hustle. And Uncle Charlie.

66. The Aggie War Hymn vs. Texas Fight.

65. Cold dreary Sunday. Warm comfy couch. Big screen TV.

64. Fulton-County Stadium.

63. Christian Laettner’s turnaround.

62. Arthur Smith and Drake London, under pressure – NOW!

61. Steph’s Warriors dynasty vs. Jordan’s Bulls dynasty.

60. “The Curse of the Bambino.”

59. The Swamp, The Pit and The Big House.

58. Cal Ripken Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

57. Evel Knievel.

56. Wilt’s 100 points vs. Russell’s 11 rings.

55. 1996 Olympic torch lighter: Muhammad Ali.

54. Eight seconds. And Title IX.

53. Sudden death.

52. Churchill Downs, first Saturday in May.

51. Madison Square Garden.

50. Mixed doubles, stand-up doubles and triple-doubles.

49. $1 billion stadiums. $12-an-hour chain gangs.

48. Hammerin’ Hank.

47. Bear Bryant.

46. Mississippi State’s cowbells, Atlanta’s Tomahawk Chop.

and Pittsburgh’s Terrible Towels.

45. Rocky, Rudy and Prefontaine.

44. “Larry Legend.”

43. Byron Nelson’s legacy, on and off the course.

42. Jackie Robinson.

41. Dr. J.

40. Mark Cuban’s passion. And wallet.

39. Michael Jordan and The Last Dance.

38. Strike zone, matchup zone and zone blitz.

37. Sha-sheff-ski, spelled K-r-z-y-z-e-w-s-k-i.

36. Wrigley’s ivy.

35. “Showtime.”

34. Points allowed in both Falcons’ Super Bowl losses: 34-19 to Broncos; 34-28 to Patriots.

33. The Babes. Ruth and Didrikson Zaharias. Sorry, Laufenberg.

32. U.S. soccer, women’s version.

31. 73*.

30. The Fat Lady. And the skinny post.

29. Michael Vick, ahead of his time.

28. Trae Young’s float game.

27. Larry Brown, from 12th-round afterthought to Cowboys’ Super Bowl MVP.

26. Freddie Freeman, all is forgiven?

25. Nacho cheese on your chin. Smile on your lips.

24. Fresh batteries in the remote control.

23. Charles Barkley.

22. Keith Jackson’s “Whoa, Nellie!” and Dick Enberg’s “Oh, my!”

21. The 7-10 split.

20. Sid’s slide, circa 1992.

19. Dirty Birds.

18. LeBron James, indeed “The Chosen One.”

17. ESPN’s SportsCenter. TNT’s Inside The NBA and HBO’s Real Sports.

16. John Madden, RIP.

15. Magic.

14. The checkered flag.

13. Pat Summerall, Chick Hearn and Vin Scully.

12. The bell, the buzzer, the horn, the gun and, especially, the organ.

11. College NILs spawning Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher.

10. Tom Landry’s fedora.

9. Spud Webb, 5-7 slam dunk champion.

8. Hoosiers.

7. High-fiving a complete stranger.

6. Deion Sanders’ 1992 two-sport double-header.

5. Game. Seven.

4. “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!!”

3. Morten Anderson’s Super Bowl-berth game-winner.

2. Our national anthem, before every single game. Kneeling or not.

1. The freedom to love the ATL, and hate “America’s Team.”