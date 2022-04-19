Skip to main content

WR Miles Boykin Cut By Ravens; Potential Falcons Fit?

Could Atlanta provide the change of scenery needed to revitalize Boykin's career?

Coming out of Notre Dame, Miles Boykin was viewed as a project player, with Sports Illustrated labeling him as “painfully raw.” Less than three years after taking a chance on Boykin’s upside, the Baltimore Ravens decided it was time to move on.

Could the Falcons be the perfect landing spot for the 25-year-old?

Boykin’s Fit with the Falcons

Standing 6-4 and weighing 220-pounds, Boykin fits the prototypical build at wide receiver that Atlanta’s new regime prefers. Boykin, a former top-100 selection, would also continue the trend of the Falcons pursuing young, relatively highly-picked players not given a second contract by their team, such as linebackers Rashaan EvansLorenzo Carter, and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Boykin amassed 470 yards and seven touchdowns across three seasons in Baltimore while starting in 24 of 32 games played his first two seasons. Boykin’s role decreased substantially in 2021, as he appeared in just eight games, starting none, and catching only one pass for six yards.

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman raved about Boykin’s skill-set last September. “He’s a big target going across the middle,” Roman said. “And he’s just lights-out as a blocker. So a big target, dependable blocker — dominating blocker, really — and that’s a good combination.”

The Falcons’ wide receiver room is filled with players on cheap, expiring deals, and is currently lacking a go-to target. While some analysts have Atlanta drafting a receiver at pick no. 8, there’s still heavy competition for roster spots behind WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

One potential problem for Boykin should he come to Atlanta is the presence of wide receiver Auden Tate, a 6-5, 228-pound target who signed with Atlanta in March. With Boykin and Tate sharing similar builds, the Falcons may choose to only take one. However, Boykin and his 4.42 40 yard dash time offers a vertical element that Tate (4.68) does not, so the two could possibly coexist.

When considering that Boykin checks all of the boxes physically, possesses top-100 pick talent, and would fill a significant position of need, a pairing between himself and the Falcons makes sense.

