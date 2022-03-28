Auden Tate Signs One-Year Contract With Falcons
CINCINNATI — Auden Tate is headed to Atlanta. The former seventh round pick signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday.
Tate, 25, had three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season. He played sparingly behind Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
He may get a shot to post bigger numbers in Atlanta. The Falcons are thin at wide receiver.
Tate has 61 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons. The Bengals selected him in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
