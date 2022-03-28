Skip to main content

Auden Tate Signs One-Year Contract With Falcons

The former seventh-round pick had three catches last season.

CINCINNATI — Auden Tate is headed to Atlanta. The former seventh round pick signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday. 

Tate, 25, had three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season. He played sparingly behind Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. 

He may get a shot to post bigger numbers in Atlanta. The Falcons are thin at wide receiver. 

Tate has 61 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons. The Bengals selected him in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Signing Former First Round Pick, Bengals' Options at Defensive Tackle Dropping

By James Rapien5 minutes ago
Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ravens Made 'Very Competitive Offer' to Former All-Pro

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (DB09) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Major Needs in Full 7-Round Mock Draft

By Blake Jewell6 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Mar 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES; Kai Kara France (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Askar Askarov (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

UFC Star Kai Kara-France to Joe Burrow: 'What's Your Name?'

By James RapienMar 27, 2022
Joe Burrow Super Bowl LVI Final play
News

Bengals' O-Line Considered One of 'Most Improved' Units in Entire NFL Following Moves in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 27, 2022
Joe Burrow La'el Collins Smile
News

National Personality Praises Bengals' Moves in Free Agency

By James RapienMar 26, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a touchdown against Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Goes Out of His Way to Praise Tight End Hayden Hurst

By James RapienMar 25, 2022