Can Ray-Ray Earn a Pay Day with another Strong Season with Atlanta Falcons?
Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud signed a two-year, $5,000,000 contract last year that only included $2.1 million in guaranteed money, according to Spotrac. In essence, it was really a one-year deal with a club option, but he played well enough in 2024 to make it to the second-year of his deal.
He is coming off a standout year in which he saw career highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. If McCloud can have similar production this season, he can secure himself a big new contract for 2026.
In the 2024-2025 season, McCloud recorded 62 catches for 686 yards and one touchdown. These may not seem like eye-popping numbers, but for a third wide receiver, those were excellent stats and a bargain for $2.5 million.
Not only did he put up career numbers, but it was truly a breakout season for McCloud. His stats in 2024 nearly doubled his career totals for his first six seasons in the NFL.
McCloud had a few costly turnovers, notably against the Vikings and Panthers, but he also provided his share of explosive plays. He had a huge catch and run against the Chargers and made a ridiculous circus catch against the Steelers.
McCloud out-produced a lot of notable third wide receivers, Tyler Lockett (600 yards), Tyler Boyd (390 yards), Mack Hollins (378 yards), Brandin Cooks (259 yards), and Tutu Atwell (562 yards).
While the market may not be sky high for 29-year-old third wide receivers, there’s a real chance McCloud can at least double his money with a similar season in 2025.
Lockett is 33 and just signed a one-year $4,000,000 contract with the Tennessee Titans. Hollins is 31 and signed a two-year $8,400,000 contract with the New England Patriots. Cooks is 32 and signed a two-year 13,000,000 deal with the New Orleans Saints. Atwell is 26 and signed a one-year $10,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
McCloud is a huge speed threat, and with Michael Penix Jr now at the helm, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to get downfield. If McCloud can establish himself for the second straight year as one of the league’s premier WR3’s he is in for a pay increase. He should be able to snag himself a contract with an AAV of $4,000,000 or greater.
Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons should not be the ones to hand out this contract. General manager Terry Fontenot got a bargain in McCloud, but Drake London will likely take up a lot of the resources at wide receiver, while the Falcons should look to get younger and cheaper with a draft pick further down the depth chart.
However, if McCloud can replicate his 2024 form, he’ll earn a significant pay raise, enabling the Falcons to be eligible for a comp pick when he leaves as a free agent.
The were a lot of surprises in the 2024 season, but Ray-Ray McCloud was one of the pleasant surprises last season for the Falcons.