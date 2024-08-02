Chris Lindstrom Soars, Kyle Pitts Sinks - Madden 25 Ratings
Earlier this week, Atlanta Falcons on SI revealed the initial Madden ‘25 ratings for safety Jessie Bates III and the lack thereof running back Bijan Robinson. While Bates III is the highest-ranked safety in the game, 97 overall, teammate Chris Lindstrom is not far behind.
He is the second highest-rated guard at 94 overall, only behind Dallas Cowboys Zack Martin, the game's top guard with a 97 overall rating. Last season, Lindstrom was dominant, especially as a run blocker, earning an 87.5 grade per Pro Football Focus.
As he enters his sixth NFL season, he could end up as the game's top-rated guard, according to in-season updates. In addition to the two-time second-team All-Pro in the trenches, another member of the Falcons' offense was mentioned as a top-10 player.
Kyle Pitts is a top tight end in Madden ‘25 despite a tough 2024.
Despite spending most of 2023 recovering from a season-ending injury the previous year, Atlanta’s 23-year-old tight end is officially in the top 10 in this year’s edition as he enters his fourth NFL season. After shaky quarterback play and lingering injury, EA Sports believes that Kyle Pitts is still a top talent. Additionally, he was still able to produce despite not being 100 percent.
After being disappointed in last year’s ratings—when he was rated 87 overall to start the 2024 season—he may not want to look at his initial rating this year. He has an 83 overall rating and is tied for tenth best at the position with Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears. To round out the day’s ranking is a defender who came close to a top 10 ranking.
A.J. Terrell has his highest-ever rating but cannot crack the top 10 cornerbacks.
The Falcons’ 6-1 and 195-pound cornerback is coming into his own as he enters his fifth season with the organization. Last season, teams stayed away from Terrell as he was only targeted 18 times in man coverage in 611 total coverage snaps per PFF.
For Madden, he was given an 89 overall rating, which puts him as the eleventh-best cornerback in the game. In a contract year, expect him to elevate his game to another level in 2024 – potentially seeing his ranking soar into the mid 90’s as the season progresses.
Overall, the Falcons have had a good showing in terms of rankings thus far; stay tuned for the final ratings reveal of quarterbacks and inside linebackers on Friday. The game will be released on August 16th on all major consoles and PC.