Ex Atlanta Falcons WR Signs with Indianapolis Colts Ahead of Training Camp

Laquon Treadwell has ties to Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris but heads to the Indianapolis Colts instead.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts for training camp.
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts for training camp.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Laquon Treadwell is on the move once again.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday afternoon they've signed Treadwell to a contract. He'll join the team for training camp this week. Length and compensation haven't yet been announced.

A first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, Treadwell trudged through his rookie contract and entered free agency after the 2019 season.

He signed with Atlanta for 2020, and in a season remembered most for COVID-19, the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and the 11-game interim run of now-head coach Raheem Morris, Treadwell posted a rather unusual statline.

Across five games, Treadwell saw only seven targets - but he caught six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. He spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Atlanta's practice squad before a late-year elevation netted an immediate impact.

The following spring, Treadwell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had a career year, catching 33 passes for 434 yards and a score. He jumpstarted his season with a strong performance against the Falcons, hauling in four receptions for 53 yards in a Week 12 Atlanta victory.

Treadwell played in six games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and five contests with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He'll join Indianapolis with hopes of making the 53-man roster and return to the form he showed toward the end of both 2020 and 2021.

The Falcons and Colts aren't scheduled to play this season, meaning a rematch between Treadwell and his former interim head coach in Morris doesn't appear to be in the cards.

