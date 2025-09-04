Falcons Release Wednesday Week 1 Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- The Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday released their injury report ahead of their Week 1 divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The players that we know will be out are tackles Kaleb McGary (who is done for the season) and Storm Norton, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks with ankle issues that have plagued him all offseason.
Two players were listed as “limited” participants during Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) and cornerback Clark Phillips (rib).
Mooney, who signed with Atlanta as a free agent last offseason, injured his shoulder on the first day of camp. He has missed most of camp and has finally returned back to practice recently. Head coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday that Mooney is officially “day-to-day”.
“He’s day-to-day,” Morris said about the current status of the Falcons’ wide receiver. “He’s out there working today. He did a couple of things, and we’ll see. Hopefully, we’ll see.”
Morris added very little in regards to an update on Mooney during Wednesday’s presser.
“Day-to-day,” Morris confirmed, when asked about an update. “Mooney looking good. Was out there, with us yesterday a little bit moving around doing some things. So we will see.”
Morris was then asked what the team would need to see from Mooney that would not make him “day-to-day” any longer.
“That is a tricky question,” Morris replied. “Because that is one of those things where it’s just a medical deal, and it’s like if he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he won’t be, but you know it’ll be a day-to-day deal.”
The Falcons will certainly hope Mooney is ready to go, as he is a huge piece of this offense. In 16 games last season, the receiver had nearly 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.
Phillips was drafted by the Falcons 113th overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has been out of practice for the last couple of weeks as he was dealing with a rib injury. He is slowly ramping back up to full health.
Two players were listed as “did not participate” during Wednesday’s practice period: safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf).
Nelson was Atlanta’s seventh round (No. 218) pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Nelson is a depth piece for the Falcons' offensive line and is listed with a calf injury.
Hellams was Atlanta’s seventh round (No. 223) pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Morris has said that Hellams will see an expanded role in the upcoming season, after missing last year with a fractured ankle; however, he was listed with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday.
Morris spoke about Hellams’ injury during his presser.
“We knew we had DeMarcco [Hellams] coming back off the injury," Morris said. "And we’re really glad about it, getting him going to go play next to, you know, arguably the best safety in the National Football League in Jessie [Bates].”
Atlanta opens the 2025 season at home against division foe Tampa Bay. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox.