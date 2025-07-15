Fox Sports Names Two Falcons to 2020s Future Half-Decade Team
Two members of the Atlanta Falcons are being highly regarded as the second half of the decade begins.
Fox News NFL Reporter Ben Arthur released a list for his 2020s Future Half-Decade team (2025-29), including running back Bijan Robinson and right guard Chris Lindstrom.
In 2024, Robinson recorded 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season. For his stellar season, he was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl nod.
This offseason, Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have traded spots in numerous rankings and player lists. Arthur gives Robinson the edge in this one.
“Robinson gets the edge over the Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs. Considering that the Falcons still have an unproven quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) and less high-end talent at wide receiver, the heavier workload figures to go to Robinson, who also doesn’t have to share his workload with a Pro Bowl-caliber running mate the way Gibbs does,” Arthur wrote.
Arthur expects Robinson to get more usage in the coming years than Gibbs, which is a fair claim to make. However, both teams have roughly the same talent at wide receiver, with Drake London’s 2024 numbers eerily close to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s.
Additionally, Atlanta's Drake London and Darnell Mooney as well as Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were the only duos in the NFL in which both wide receivers were top 25 in receiving yards. Mooney and London were the only duo to both be top 25 in yards and each record 60 or more catches.
The second player Arthur mentions is Lindstrom, who has been PFF’s top-ranked guard for each of the last three seasons. Last season, he gave up just one sack and eight quarterback hits all year, despite playing nearly 1,100 snaps.
“Among qualified guards, the Falcons standout had the NFL’s best run-blocking grade in both 2022 and last season, according to Pro Football Focus,” Arthur writes.
Lindstrom has been elite over the last few seasons. Since 2021 he has been a top-five-ranked run-blocking guard every season, per PFF.
In the last two seasons combined, Lindstrom has only given up four total sacks. That’s a wildly impressive stat, especially considering how immobile Kirk Cousins was in the pocket last season and the erratic play of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2023.
Lindstrom was also recently ranked as ESPN's No. 7 interior lineman for next season.