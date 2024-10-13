Panthers Coach 'Can't Say Enough Good Things' About Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales had only been around Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for one week, but Cousins quickly wiggled his way into Canales's family.
Canales, then the Seattle Seahawks' passing game coordinator, coached Cousins at the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando. On one bus ride to practice, Canales brought his daughter, Ashby, who he estimates was around 11 years old at the time, along with him.
Cousins sat with Ashby and had what Canales described as a "great conversation." The interaction left a lasting impression on Canales, who later ascended to being Seattle's quarterbacks coach in 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2023 and the Panthers head coach this fall.
"You just see the way he was so conscientious about everything," Canales said. "Just the relation, the way he went about it, he connects with people. Just a great human too. Can’t say enough good things about him."
Cousins, then with the Minnesota Vikings, was the NFC's leading passer in a 38-33 Pro Bowl defeat. He completed 13-of-22 attempts for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The other NFC quarterbacks to see the field were Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, each of whom threw a touchdown but failed to eclipse 100 yards through the air.
Now over-four years removed from that late January day, Cousins is still rolling. He's coming off the first 500-yard passing performance of his career, a 42-of-58, 509-yard, four-touchdown aerial assault against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football last week. He earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
The 36-year-old Cousins has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,373 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season, which is his first with the Falcons. He signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in the spring, leaving Minnesota after six seasons.
And Canales believes Cousins is starting to hit his stride.
"He's so dialed in," Canales said. "He's a student of the game. He understands coverage, he understands the different attacks that a defense tries to put on their offense. He understands his system."
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson spent the last five years with the Los Angeles Rams, where Vikings head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin O'Connell also once called home.
The schematic similarities between Robinson and O'Connell gave Cousins a heightened understanding of the offense early. And while the unit hit its fair share of speed bumps early in the season, it's coming off a 550-yard performance against the Buccaneers -- led by the arm of Cousins.
"Just the rhythmic way, the efficient way that he plays, getting the ball out quickly, finding those quick completions, knowing when he can take his shots, he kind of just has that sense about him," Canales said. "He's so accurate. He's been that way for his career. I have so much respect for him."
The Falcons (3-2) hope to keep their offensive momentum rolling against the Panthers (1-4), with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.