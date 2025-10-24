Penix Reveals Lone Goal for When He Takes Field for Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has one goal in mind for every game he takes the field for.
“The top line? Winning.” Penix said on Wednesday, when asked what he wants to see the offense do better. “We got to win.”
Penix was drafted eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. After sitting for 14 games behind veteran Kirk Cousins, Penix was given his first career start in a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants. Penix has been Atlanta’s starter since.
The second-year quarterback out of Washington has a 4-5 record as the Falcons' starting quarterback. He, for one, does not like those numbers.
“I look at our wins since I’ve been starting and I don’t like it,” Penix said. “I’m used to winning. We got to get there.”
In his final two seasons of college ball, Penix and the Huskies won 25 games (losing only three total) and were a win away from winning the National Championship. Now that he’s in the NFL, he wants to win games with the Falcons.
Penix knows it’s up to him to help Atlanta get those wins.
“And obviously on the offensive side of the ball, I touch the ball every play. So I got to figure out a way to help us, help us win… that’s the biggest thing.” Penix said.
The Falcons have put together some impressive wins in the quarterback’s first nine starts. They blew out the Giants by 27 points, they dominated a Brian Flores defense on primetime and they beat a great Buffalo Bills team by double digits.
However, the team, especially the offense, has had no consistency from week to week. The game after the Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road, they laid a goose egg against Carolina. The game after the Falcons scored 21 first-half points against the Bills, they got into the endzone only once. Finding offensive consistency will be key for Penix as he looks to turn flashes of promise into wins.
“When we’re rolling, we’re rolling,” Offensive coordinator Zac Robinon said. “It’s just finding that level of consistency, you know, down in and down out.”
This Atlanta offense has all the talent in the world, and they’ve showcased it more than once this season. If the Falcons can find that week-to-week consistency, that down-to-down consistency, Penix can get back to his winning ways with the Falcons.
“We got to get there,” Penix said.
Three of Atlanta’s next six opponents have one or fewer wins. If Penix wants to start winning more games, now would be the chance to start.