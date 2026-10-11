5 Bold Predictions for Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons are the consensus pick against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Even with a healthy Lamar Jackson, who is out for the game, the Falcons still might have been the popular pick as one of the most dominant teams over the last two weeks.

The Falcons find themselves in unfamiliar territory as frontrunners, as the love poured in from national media after back-to-back prime-time blowouts. We'll find out if the Falcons can handle the prosperity on NBC at 8:20 on Sunday, but until then, here are five bold predictions for the Falcons against the Ravens.

1. The Benz Will Be Lit

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is going to be LOUD on Sunday Night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, so this doesn't feel like that bold a prediction, but much has been said about the lack of atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That's a combination of less-than-mediocre play over the last decade and a pricing structure that put lower-bowl seating into the hands of non-Falcons fans.

Atlanta is a transient city, full of transplants who have gravitated south through the years and brought their loyalty with them, but the Baltimore Ravens do not have a huge presence in the city like, say, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, or any team from New York.

Neutral fans tuning into the game tonight are going to see as loud a Falcons crowd as they've seen in a long, long time.

2. Pressure Tells

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. has been disrupting offenses, even if the stats don't show it. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons are fifth in the NFL in quarterback pressures, but they're only 22nd with seven sacks. The Ravens have only given up seven sacks this season, tied for ninth-best in the NFL.

But most of those numbers have been accomplished with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. He's out, and it's time for the good pressure to pay off on Sunday. Atlanta has been playing with leads the last two weeks, setting up more pass-rush opportunities. That happens again on Sunday night.

The Falcons get at least three sacks of Tyler Huntley.

3. It's Not Bijan or Drake, It's...

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is poised for a breakout game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the national media has been gushing about Bijan Robinson (rightfully so), everyone has taken notice, including the Baltimore Ravens. Drake London has 290 receiving yards in his two games with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

The Ravens will crowd the line to try to stop Robinson. All-World safety Kyle Hamilton will keep a close eye on London. That's going to leave Kyle Pitts Sr. plenty of room to operate. Juwan Johnson of the Saints went for 4 catches and 66 yards against the Ravens in Week 2, and the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson had three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in Week 3.

Pitts goes for 100+ yards and a touchdown.

4. King Henry Kept in Check

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry finished last season with four straight 100-yard games. He began this season with 144 yards against the Colts. He hasn't broken 100 yards since. He rushed for 73 yards last week in a win over the Titans, and his season low is 68 against the Saints in Week 2.

The Falcons have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL by some distance. They'll be looking to hold Henry to a season low, but why not dream a little bigger?

The last time Henry was held under 50 yards was in a 44-10 loss to the Texans in Week 5 last year. Week 5 last year, Week 5 this year?

Henry breaks 50 yards, but is kept under 75.

5. The Game

The Falcons are a near-unanimous pick from the national media and FalconsSI staff alike. This is a team unaccustomed to the spotlight, but they are built to avoid the massive highs and lows they've experienced over the last three seasons.

They're better in the trenches. They're better at quarterback. Dare we say they're better at running back?

Falcons 27, Ravens 19

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