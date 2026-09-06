5 Crucial Things That Must Go Right for Falcons to Break Playoff Drought

The Atlanta Falcons haven't been to the playoffs since 2017. Their eight-year drought is the second-longest in the NFL, behind the New York Jets (15 years).

The Falcons fired two coaches the last three years for failing to make the playoffs with what was considered a worthy team in a weaker division. The futility cost more than head coach Raheem Morris his job in January, though. Owner Arthur Blank cleaned house in the executive suite, including reassigning CEO Rich McKay and firing general manager Terry Fontenot.

With Matt Ryan now at the helm as President of Football, backed by general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Falcons are looking to end the ignominious streak. They're facing several headwinds going into 2026, not the least of which is facing the most difficult early schedule they've had in years.

So we take a look at five crucial things that must go right for the Atlanta Falcons if they're to break their playoff drought in 2026.

1. Improved Quarterback Play

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. need to improve on their 2025 seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty obvious. Quarterback play is a collective of play calling, the offensive line, available weapons, and the quarterback himself. The Falcons have exchanged Kirk Cousins for Tua Tagovailoa, added three new wide receivers, and added a new offensive coordinator.

The Falcons as a team last year were No. 24 in passer rating at 85.3 and No. 27 with just 19 passing touchdowns. The New York Jets were last in the league with 32. The Carolina Panthers were 20th with 24 touchdowns. In short, the Falcons were closer to being last than they were to cracking the top 20.

Whether it's Tagovailoa or Penix, or more likely some combination of both, new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees must get more out of the passing game to open space for All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson.

If the Falcons are undone by quarterback play in 2026, they'll be searching for a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

2. Bijan Robinson Must Stay Healthy

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson signed a $75 million contract extension during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be obvious that the Falcons would need the No. 3 player in the NFL to be healthy, but with the loss of Tyler Allgeier to free agency, Atlanta will rely on Robinson in the ground game even more in 2026.

Robinson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last year, despite facing stacked boxes designed to slow him down. A more dynamic passing game could open up more big-play opportunities for him this year.

Brian Robinson Jr. will still likely take the brunt of the short-yardage carries, saving wear-and-tear on Robinson, but make no mistake, the Falcons' offense runs through Bijan Robinson.

3. Competency from RT Jawaan Taylor

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was signed as a free agent to replace Kaleb McGary. | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

The offensive line is only as strong as its weakest link, and right now, right tackle Jawaan Taylor looks like the weakest link. Signed as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, Taylor was ranked the No. 76 offensive tackle out of 84 eligible players by PFF. For context, last year's starter, Eli Wilkinson, was ranked No. 53.

Taylor is considered a better pass blocker than Wilkinson and Kaleb McGary, who missed last season and retired this summer. His lowest pass-blocking grade in five seasons is 66.4, with a high of 76.4 in 2022. Wilkinson was a 61.0 last season. McGary never broke 70 in his six seasons with the Falcons and had a 63.8 in 2024.

Taylor isn't as strong a run blocker as Wilkinson, who is a guard by trade, or McGary. However, Bijan Robinson doesn't need great blocking to make big plays. Tagovailoa and Penix, however, will benefit greatly from better blindside protection.

Taylor doesn't have to be great; he just can't be a liability.

4. A Second WR Must Step Up

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch was a star of the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons. | Scott Kennedy, Falcons Podcast

Going into 2025, the wide receiver room looked like a strength for the Falcons. Drake London is a potential All-Pro. Darnell Mooney was a catch shy of 1,000 yards, and Ray-Ray McCloud had a career season in 2024.

Boy, did that go up in smoke in a hurry.

Mooney was ineffective after breaking his collarbone on the first day of training camp, and McCloud was released after four games, six catches, and 64 yards.

When London missed time, the Falcons turned to a litany of career special teamers or practice squad players like David Sills V, Dylan Drummond, KhaDarel Hodge, and Casey Washington.

Cunningham invested modestly in the wide receiver room this offseason. With limited resources, he's hoping he found a gem in third-round pick Zachariah Branch. Jahan Dotson will look to prove he's a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver after being buried on the depth chart behind a pair of No. 1s in Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. Even veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, who returned as a free agent, would have been the second-best receiver on the Falcons last year.

On paper, it looks like the Falcons have Drake London and three No. 3 receivers. Even that would be a significant upgrade over last year. But Branch and Dotson have an opportunity to prove they can be more this year.

5. Revamped DL Must Be Better than Projected

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus led all NFC interior defensive linemen with 8.5 sacks in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several media outlets have ranked the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line as the worst in the NFL. This seems odd, considering the presence of Brandon Dorlus, who led NFC defensive linemen with 8.5 sacks last year.

The Falcons felt good enough about their talent and depth on the defensive line that they were able to waive and then re-sign to the practice squad Zach Harrison, who was a starter when healthy last year. They didn't keep Chris Williams on the 53-man roster after signing him to decent money in free agency.

They lacked size, but made a trade for 326-pound Ghervon Dexter. Reserve defensive lineman LaCale London had five sacks in just 270 snaps last season.

Of the defensive linemen in the NFL with at least five sacks, London finished first in snaps per sack at 54.0, and Dorlus finished second at 54.7. The Chargers' Justin Eboigbe came in third with six sacks on 407 snaps (67.8).

The Falcons have talent and depth in the most heavily rotated position on the field. They have more size with Dexter, Maason Smith, and Da'Shawn Hand to improve against the run.

For what pundits are calling the weakest part of the team, it could turn out to be one of the strongest.

What's Next?

Stefanski is expected to name a starting quarterback on Monday as the Falcons get ready to open their season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. Atlanta is a woeful 2-16-1 against the Steelers all-time, their worst mark against any team in the NFL.

Surviving a difficult early schedule that includes road trips to Pittsburgh, Green Bay, and New Orleans, along with home dates against the Ravens, Bears, and 49ers, could be a sixth key to the season.

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