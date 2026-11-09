Kevin Stefanski Sends Message to Falcons Fans After Jessie Bates Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are insisting they are not giving up on the 2026 season, despite making a significant move that suggests the organization is also looking toward the future.

Atlanta traded veteran safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, a move that could be interpreted as a sign that the Falcons are shifting their focus toward 2027 rather than making a push for the playoffs this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski pushed back against that notion during his Monday press conference.

Stefanski acknowledged the difficulty of moving on from Bates.

“You guys know how I feel about Jessie, the person, Jessie, the player,” Stefanski told reporters. “But at the same time, this is football, where sometimes you have one foot in the short term, one foot in the long term. There's things like this that make your team better in the long run. Draft picks are the lifeblood of an organization. That's something we believe in.”

The decision to trade Bates is significant considering his importance to Atlanta's defense. He has been one of the team's most recognizable leaders and an important piece of the secondary. Losing him creates another challenge for a Falcons team that has struggled to find consistency this season.

Still, Stefanski wants fans to understand that the trade does not mean Atlanta is abandoning its postseason aspirations.

When asked whether the organization was essentially punting on the season, Stefanski made his position clear.

“Our fans are smart enough to know that in no way, shape, or form would we punt on this season. We have three wins, just like the rest of our division. Obviously not where we want to be, we want to play better, but we're very much in the thick of this thing and we trust in the guys that we have,” Stefanski said.

There is some truth to Stefanski's argument. The NFC South remains wide open, and Atlanta is still within reach of the division title despite sitting at 3-6. The Falcons have an opportunity to make up ground if they can turn things around over the second half of the season.

However, there is a difference between remaining mathematically competitive and making moves that suggest an organization believes it can contend right now.

Trading Bates sends a complicated message. Atlanta is collecting valuable draft picks for the future while simultaneously asking its current roster to find a way to compete without one of its most important defensive players.

Stefanski also emphasized that replacing Bates will require a collective effort.

“It's not just one person that has to step up. It's all of us that have to step up,” Stefanski said.

The Falcons can insist they are not giving up on 2026, and technically, they remain in the NFC South race. But Monday's trade raises legitimate questions about the organization's priorities.

Atlanta may still have a chance to win one of the weakest divisions in football, but trading away a player of Bates' caliber is not necessarily the move expected from a team that believes it is positioned to make a serious postseason run.

Stefanski can say the Falcons are not punting on the season. Now, the team will have to prove it on the field.

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