Who Replaces Jessie Bates III after Atlanta Falcons Trade with Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Atlanta Falcons have a significant hole to fill in their secondary following the reported trade of Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While replacing a player of Bates' caliber will not be easy, Atlanta has several options already on its roster, with Sydney Brown potentially getting the first opportunity.

Brown is an intriguing candidate to take over Bates' role, especially considering how the Falcons have utilized him throughout the 2026 season. The former Philadelphia Eagles safety has spent considerable time playing nickel, rotating in and out of the lineup while giving Atlanta another option closer to the line of scrimmage.

With Bates now out of the picture, the Falcons could move Brown back to his more natural safety position alongside Xavier Watts.

Through nine games this season, Brown has recorded 32 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He has appeared in all nine games while making four starts. He has also played 35% of Atlanta's defensive snaps, giving an indication of the rotational role he has occupied.

Brown's versatility is something Atlanta has valued since acquiring him from Philadelphia in March. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich previously praised the number of options available in the secondary, saying the team had "millionaire problems" when discussing how to utilize all its defensive backs.

That depth is particularly important considering Atlanta elected to keep 14 defensive backs on its initial 53-man roster, carrying nine cornerbacks and five safeties. This reflects the organization's desire to have multiple options capable of handling different responsibilities across the secondary.

Ulbrich has also explained why having that flexibility matters. When discussing Brown's workload at nickel, he pointed out how demanding the position can be.

"For Sydney to have to play that every single down, that can get taxing for a guy because what we ask that position to do is so difficult," Ulbrich said.

Next in line would be fourth-year veteran DeMarcco Hellams. Hellams has been a special teams stalwart for the Falcons this season, but he's also seen 24 snaps on defense, including a season-high 13 in a blowout win over the Saints.

Hellams is a big hitter who would be best used as a box safety in run support as opposed to coverage.

Moving Brown from nickel would mean more snaps for someone else as the Falcons have had trouble keeping Billy Bowman Jr. and Avieon Terrell healthy.

That is where Mike Hughes could become important.

Hughes has experience playing both outside cornerback and nickel. The veteran stepped inside against San Francisco when Atlanta needed additional help at the position, playing 17 defensive snaps at nickel and allowing just one reception for 11 yards while recording a pass breakup.

Ulbrich praised Hughes for embracing the adjustment, calling him a valuable asset and highlighting his willingness to do whatever the team needed.

Ultimately, Brown appears to be the most logical candidate to receive an expanded opportunity at safety. His experience at the position, combined with Atlanta's depth at cornerback, gives the Falcons a potential solution without needing to make an immediate outside addition.

Replacing Bates' production and leadership will be difficult, but Atlanta's decision to maintain significant depth in its secondary could help soften the blow.

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