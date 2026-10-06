Atlanta Falcons May Catch a Break With Baltimore Ravens Star Questionable

The Atlanta Falcons could be facing the Baltimore Ravens without Lamar Jackson when the two teams meet on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle that gives him only an outside chance of playing against Atlanta, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jackson could potentially miss multiple games depending on how his rehabilitation progresses, although the injury is not considered long-term and is not expected to require surgery.

The potential absence would be a significant blow to Baltimore. Jackson has been one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks this season, throwing for 967 yards with six touchdowns and one interception while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. He has also added 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jackson was playing well before suffering the injury Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 rushing yards in the first half as Baltimore built a 24 to 7 lead.

The injury occurred on a sack late in the first half, and Jackson did not return after halftime. He was seen leaving the stadium in a protective walking boot, adding to the concern surrounding his availability for Sunday’s matchup with Atlanta.

With Jackson sidelined, Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback to begin the second half. Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards and added 16 rushing yards on four carries. Although Baltimore was unable to score in the second half, the Ravens held on for a 24 to 18 victory.

Huntley’s performance could prove important if Jackson is unable to recover in time for Sunday. He is familiar with Baltimore’s offense and has previous starting experience with the Ravens, giving the team an experienced option behind Jackson.

Still, replacing Jackson would be a major challenge. His ability to make plays as both a passer and runner forces defenses to account for him on every snap. His mobility also creates opportunities for Baltimore’s rushing attack and play-action passing game.

Making it even more difficult for Hundley, the Falcons have the NFL's No. 1-ranked rushing defense. If they can focus on Derrick Henry without the threat of Jackson running, it will be hard to move the ball on the ground against Atlanta.

The Falcons will have to prepare as if Jackson could play until Baltimore makes an official decision. However, if he is ruled out, Atlanta would instead face Huntley and a Ravens offense that already gained experience playing without Jackson this season.

Jackson’s status will remain one of the biggest storylines throughout the week as Baltimore monitors his recovery.

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