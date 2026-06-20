Da'Shawn Hand Embracing 'Wrecking Ball' Mentality for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons knew they had to beef up the defensive line this offseason, and one of the players tasked with doing that in 2026 is Da'Shawn Hand. The Falcons signed Hand as a free agent from the LA Chargers in March, and he has quickly earned the name "Kingpin" from defensive line coach Nate Ollie as the final boss against the run.

Ollie has emphasized that his defensive line room is undersized and said that Hand was playing in the 320-pound range, up from his listed 302. Regardless, it's not heft that Ollie wants, it's athleticism, and Hand is embracing that philosophy with his new team.

"Honestly, it's just the energy here is amazing," Hand said after minicamp this week. "Definitely, you gotta use your athleticism, so it's just been a blessing just to do that. (A) different playing style. I'm used to playing in like, react, attack, and kind of playing on blocks, but here, we get off, and you blow the play up. I'm really liking that being, just wrecking shop and being a wrecking ball out there."

Last year's numbers for the Falcons help back up what Hand has seen first hand. In their first year under Ollie and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta set a franchise record with 57 sacks. It wasn't just the edge rushers getting in on the fun. Defensive linemen like Brandon Dorlus (8.5), LaCale London (5.0), and Zach Harrison (4.5) got in on the action.

Ulbrich and Ollie want the defensive linemen to attack, not try to diagnose a play while battling in the trenches.

"It's honestly, it's just less thinking, and like I said, it's just a mentality," Hand said. "As a D-lineman, you already got a dog mentality, but here you get to really exemplify that."

As a recruit out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia, he was signed by the Alabama Crimson Tide as one of the most coveted edge rushers in the country. But he just kept growing and growing. He's going to be counted on to fill a role left by David Onyemata, who signed with the New York Jets as a free agent.

"I would say I'm very strong, very explosive, and then, just being a nine-year guy, you know what I mean, being a vet, just giving advice to the young kids," Hand said. "I mean, I say the young kids, the young men here, you know what I'm saying, and just guiding everybody the right way, how to be a pro."

As far as the nickname goes, Hand is embracing it with his new team.

"So all them run plays, even them pass plays, they gotta go through me first. I'm the first line of defense, and then my guys too, so I'm excited for that."

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