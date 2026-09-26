Can Kyle Pitts Get Some Love? Falcons Offense Erupts Without Star TE

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) put on an offensive masterclass in their 35-14 Thursday Night Football Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers (1-2).

In Michael Penix Jr.’s return as the starting quarterback, the unit exploded for 498 total yards on Sept. 24 after two weeks of offensive ineptitude.

Running back Bijan Robinson had 29 carries for 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Drake London had nine receptions for a career-high 194 yards. They made history as the first teammates to notch at least 150 rushing and receiving yards in the same NFL game three times.

But another star of Atlanta’s new contract-having offensive trio was missing in action.

Kyle Pitts Sr.

The tight end finished with one catch for five yards and was targeted just twice in Atlanta’s blowout win on Lambeau Field. He played in 42 snaps, over half of the Falcons’ 66 plays.

“We’re always thinking about Kyle, Drake, Bijan,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “When the defense plays a certain way and allows the ball to go to a certain place, it’s where it goes. It doesn’t change how we design the game plan.”

In Week 1, Pitts finished the 20-13 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers with no catches with just a single target. The following week, he was nonexistent again, with a reception for 15 yards on three targets in the disastrous 34-3 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

But it’s important to note that Cooper Rush was quarterbacking Atlanta in those games to the point of hearing boos on its home field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Since Atlanta invested the fourth overall NFL Draft pick in 2021, there have been inconsistencies involving him in the offensive attack.

His best quarterback was an aging Matt Ryan, who helped the tight end become a Pro Bowler as a rookie. Then came Kirk Cousins, who, in relief duty for the then-injured Penix, gave Pitts enough touches to become an NFL All-Pro selection and sign his three-year, $54 million, $36 million guaranteed contract to become the fourth-highest-paid tight end.

Atlanta hasn’t gotten its money’s worth out of Pitts, and it’s unfair to blame it all on the 6-foot-6, 250-pound receiving threat.

One could speculate that Penix’s left-handedness may decrease Pitts’ visibility due to the quarterback’s field vision being flipped. Pitts isn’t lining up on the left side of the field as often as he did early in his NFL career, and is increasingly lining up as a traditional tight end more than in the past.

Plus, at times, he’s subbed out for blocking tight ends like Charlie Woerner and Austin Hooper, who caught a touchdown from the left-side tight end spot against Green Bay. Pitts was staggered on the right, playing on the outside of London during that play.

The Falcons’ offense showed it has legs, primarily funneled through Robinson and London.

But can Pitts get some love?

“You’re trying to make sure Kyle’s involved, and when he’s there, we’ll take it, when he’s not, we’ll move on,” Stefanski said. “Kyle’s going to be a big part of this offense.”

Atlanta has an 11-day break and mini-bye before returning to action against NFC South rival New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome for the Oct. 5 edition of Monday Night Football.

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