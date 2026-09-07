Falcons Have Two X-Factors Who Could Define Their 2026 Season

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2026 season with questions on both sides of the football, but two young players could have an outsized impact on whether the team takes the next step.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak identified defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus as Atlanta’s X-factor, while rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch could become the offensive version after an impressive offseason and training camp.

Defensive X-Factor: Brandon Dorlus

Dorlus emerged as one of Atlanta’s biggest surprises in 2025, finishing with 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in 15 games. His sack total ranked second among the Falcons, and among league interior defenders, Dorlus finished second in the NFL behind only Jeffery Simmons of the Titans.

That production is especially important with Jalon Walker out for the season and James Pearce Jr. suspended for the first eight games.

“If Dorlus isn’t the disruptive looper and crasher this season that he was last season, I just can’t find where the pass rush comes from in Atlanta,” Solak wrote.

Dorlus’ development has been heavily influenced by defensive line coach Nate Ollie. Ollie called Dorlus a “utility weapon” capable of playing both inside and on the edge, while emphasizing his versatility in Atlanta’s attacking front.

Ollie also praised Dorlus’ energy this offseason, saying, “His energy is contagious for the whole room, and we love it.”

With Gervon Dexter Sr. joining the defensive line, Atlanta hopes Dorlus can continue creating interior pressure while Ulbrich moves him around to manufacture favorable matchups.

Offensive X-Factor: WR/ST Zachariah Branch

Branch could give Atlanta an explosive element it lacked consistently last season.

After beginning his college career at USC, where he earned Freshman All-American honors, Branch transferred to Georgia and exploded in 2025. He caught 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns, setting Georgia’s single-season receptions record.

His combination of 4.35 speed, suddenness, route-running and ability after the catch has translated immediately to Atlanta.

Branch was one of the standouts of training camp, recording 14 receptions on 24 targets through 11 practices while becoming one of the Falcons’ most difficult receivers to cover.

Stefanski has already indicated Branch’s role is expanding.

“Zachariah is wired the right way,” Stefanski said. “He’s somebody that really puts in the effort on a day-to-day basis.”

The Falcons are working to determine which routes and personnel groupings maximize Branch’s skill set. With his speed, separation, and elusiveness, he could become a manufactured-touch weapon, deep threat, and return specialist.

If Dorlus anchors the pass rush and Branch adds another explosive dimension to the offense, Atlanta could have two young players capable of changing the trajectory of its season.

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