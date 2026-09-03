Michael Penix Jr. Headlines Make-or-Break Year for Falcons’ 2024 Draft Class

Entering their third season, only three of the Atlanta Falcons’ eight 2024 NFL Draft picks remain on the team.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., defensive end Brandon Dorlus, and linebacker JD Bertrand remain from the penultimate draft class for former Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

Ruke Orhorhoro was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars this April, and Casey Washington, now on the Carolina Panthers, and Bralen Trice were cut by Atlanta this offseason. Jase McClellan and Zion Logue also departed the team in previous seasons.

As for the holdovers, all will be at a crossroads during the 2026 NFL season.

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn't play in the preseason, but could still open against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the starter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penix has remained a hot topic for the Falcons. He’s currently involved in a starting quarterback battle against veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As of Sept. 3, the Falcons haven’t announced their starter heading into the season opener on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons invested the eighth overall NFL Draft pick in the quarterback from the University of Washington after leading the Huskies to a national championship game appearance. By the end of his rookie season, he was named the starter, replacing the struggling Kirk Cousins.

In 2025, Penix became the full-time starter, flashing brilliance but also proving far from a finished product. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards, threw nine touchdown passes against three interceptions.

But a partially torn left ACL ended Penix’s NFL sophomore campaign at nine games. That was his third ACL injury dating back to college at Indiana and Washington, but the first on his left knee.

The injury prompted the Falcons to sign Tagovailoa in March on a one-year veteran minimum deal after being released by the Miami Dolphins.

Penix participated in 7-on-7 activities throughout the offseason and was cleared for 11-on-11 activities in late August, before the NFL preseason finale against the Dolphins. He didn’t play against Miami.

Off an injury, this is the season for Penix to stamp himself as the Falcons’ franchise quarterback they drafted him to be. He’ll have a new offensive coordinator with a quarterback background, Tommy Rees, to help.

If Penix isn’t up to par, Atlanta will likely be in the quarterback market in 2027, with names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore likely entering the NFL draft.

Brandon Dorlus, Defensive Tackle

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus led all NFC interior linemen in 2025 with 8.5 sacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a productive second NFL season, Brandon Dorlus is widely expected to be a breakout candidate for 2026. It could help him outplay the fourth-round draft pick Atlanta used on him after playing college football at Oregon.

After a quiet rookie season, Dorlus secured 27 tackles (15 solo), 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and quarterback hits apiece in 15 games and nine starts. He helped the Falcons post a franchise record 57 sacks, and Dorlus was ranked as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich may lean a little heavier on Dorlus this season, as they’ll miss their top edge rushers for a significant time.

Jalon Walker is out for the season with a torn left ACL, and the NFL suspended James Pearce Jr. for the first eight regular-season games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Dorlus has said all offseason he wants to increase his lineup flexibility and versatility in Atlanta’s defense.

With key absences from the lineup and breakout season ability, he has an opportunity to do just that.

That could equate to more snaps. And with more snaps, should come better stats.

JD Bertrand, Linebacker

Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand begins the 2026 season on the injured list and will miss at least four games. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former fifth-round NFL Draft pick from Notre Dame, linebacker JD Bertrand, was quite the surprise for some after making Atlanta’s initial 53-man roster.

He was projected as a bubble, with special team contributor Josh Woods expected to take the fifth and final linebacker spot on the roster. The Falcons ultimately signed Woods to the 53-man roster and placed Bertrand on injured reserve after final cuts.

Atlanta hasn’t disclosed the hometown product Betrand’s injury. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

In two NFL seasons, Bertrand has collected 58 tackles (29 solo), a sack, and two pass deflections.

When he returns to action, he must work his way up the depth chart to prove that he belongs and that the Falcons made the correct decision to keep him on the roster, and crunch numbers at other positions, such as running back.

What’s Next For The Atlanta Falcons?

The Falcons enter the season on the road under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski against the Steelers next Sunday.

Expect a starting quarterback decision by early next week as the Falcons prep for new head coach Mike McCarthy's new-look Steelers.

Kickoff in Pittsburgh is at 1 p.m. on FOX.

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