The Atlanta Falcons made an impact off the football field Tuesday, helping provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 Atlanta families during the 11th annual Falcons Feast

The event was presented by Publix in partnership with local nonprofit CHRIS 180. It took place across three locations throughout Atlanta, bringing together current players, team legends, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon, and team associates to distribute meals to families in need.

Each meal included a frozen turkey, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and a Publix gift card. Families received meal vouchers ahead of the event, which were required to pick up their Thanksgiving meals.

For defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, the opportunity to give back was about more than handing out food.

“People came up to me and said thank you for the turkeys. It means a lot to me that I can put a smile on someone’s face. I just want to help out and give where I can,” Dorlus said.

Dorlus also discussed how representing Atlanta comes with responsibilities beyond playing football.

“It’s part of our job to not just be football players but to be people too,” Dorlus said.

Chris Lindstrom shared a similar perspective, highlighting the relationship between Falcons players and the Atlanta community.

“Every interaction that you have could really uplift somebody’s day,” Lindstrom said.

“They give so much to us as players. Every time you give, you’re inherently receiving. You just feel great with that.”

The event also provided some lighter moments. Several fans shouted “Rise Up” while interacting with players, showing their appreciation and excitement for the organization.

Dorlus revealed that macaroni and cheese is his favorite Thanksgiving food, while collard greens are his least favorite. However, the defensive tackle and his teammates still had work to finish before heading home for the holiday.

Falcons Balance Thanksgiving Tradition With Week 12 Preparation

Although the Falcons spent Tuesday giving back, the team also has its attention on Sunday’s Week 12 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta is coming off its Week 11 bye and will use the additional preparation time to get healthy, address areas that need improvement, and prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.

The Falcons are scheduled to practice on Thanksgiving Day before heading into their final preparations for Minnesota.

Dorlus is looking forward to getting that work in before enjoying the holiday with his family.

“I’m just happy that we’re practicing first, get the work in, and then I get to go home and stuff my belly up,” Dorlus said.

This shows the balance NFL players face during the holiday season, with Thanksgiving providing an opportunity to spend time with family while still maintaining the responsibilities that come with preparing for a game.

For Lindstrom, Dorlus and the rest of the Falcons, Tuesday was an opportunity to show appreciation for the community before shifting their focus toward Minnesota.

This continued tradition reminds Atlanta fans that the organization’s impact extends well beyond the football field.