Falcons Kicker Nick Folk Gets Vote of Confidence Amid Early Season Misses

The Atlanta Falcons are sticking with veteran kicker Nick Folk despite a pair of difficult games to open the 2026 season.

Folk has missed field goal opportunities during Atlanta’s first two games, putting additional attention on the kicking game as the Falcons prepare for Thursday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The veteran kicker was signed this offseason after Atlanta cycled through three kickers during the 2025 season.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Wednesday that the Falcons are not concerned about Folk’s recent misses and believe the solution is largely about returning to the fundamentals.

“No concerns. Obviously, we'd love for him to make those kicks.

“Our biggest thing is to really focus in on a technique that he's been doing, continue to hone that in, make sure his steps are good, make sure his swing is consistent.”

The Falcons brought Folk to Atlanta because of his extensive NFL experience and track record of consistency. He entered the season with 19 years of NFL experience and a career field goal percentage of 85%. He had also not finished a season below 95% since 2022.

Aukerman believes that experience remains important as Folk works through the early season misses.

“This guy's done it in a long time in the NFL, and he's been consistent the past couple of years. We've got to get him back in that rhythm.”

Rather than allowing Folk to become focused on making a certain number of consecutive kicks, Aukerman said the coaching staff wants him to approach each attempt individually.

“It's one kick at a time. It's not, ‘Hey, we need to make this many in a row.’ We need to do one kick at a time, whether it's a 33-yarder, whether it's a 54-yarder.”

The Falcons' emphasis on Folk comes as the team looks to rebound from Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta enters Thursday night’s game 0-2.

Aukerman also described the balance involved in coaching a veteran kicker who has spent nearly two decades in the league.

“There's a big balance. My thing is, I go over there and just talk to him, see what he's feeling. ‘Hey, how'd the hit go? What do you think about your steps?’ And then just kind of give him some space because I know he wants that.

“He wants to figure out things on his own. And then it's my job just to go in there and maybe give him one piece of advice.”

Aukerman added that Folk has made it clear he is comfortable working through the issues himself.

“Nick, obviously, in some of the games when I go and talk to him, he's like, ‘Don't worry, I got it, Craig.’”

For Atlanta, the immediate focus is on getting Folk back into his established routine rather than making wholesale changes to the veteran's approach. Getting into the red zone would be a help for Folk as well. Two of Folk’s three misses have been outside 50 yards as Atlanta remains the only team in the NFL not to run a play inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“My biggest thing is I'm always there to support him. I'm there to support any of the players.”

With a short week leading into Thursday Night Football, the Falcons will have little time to dwell on the early misses. Their approach, according to Aukerman, will be to focus on technique, trust Folk's experience, take each kick as it comes, and maybe get a little help from the offense.

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