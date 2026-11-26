Kevin Stefanski is standing firm in his decision, which has raised questions throughout the bye week.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons head coach said that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will continue to call plays from the sidelines during the NFL Week 12 road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He’ll be down on-field,” Stefanski told reporters.

Rees orchestrated the declining offense from the sidelines in Atlanta’s 35-13 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15. Previously, he called plays from the coaches’ booth, even dating back to his first coordinator job at Notre Dame.

“He’s comfortable doing both,” Stefanski said. “He’s done both over the course of his career.”

Avid football fans remember the NBC cameras catching Rees screaming on the phone from the booth, telling former ND quarterback Drew Pyne, “Do your f—ing job” after a slow start.

When asked, Stefanski didn’t answer whether it was his or Rees’ idea to relocate, instead stating they “talk about a lot of things.”

“It’s just a matter [of finding] that consistency,” Stefanski said. “Just looking for different things that we can do differently.”

Calling plays from the sideline or the box has its advantages.

On the field, coordinators can get a face-to-face connection and manage needed adjustments more quickly. From up top, coordinators get a bird’s-eye view of the field, away from crowd noise, and can better maintain a play-calling rhythm.

There’s just a sample size of how the Falcons have performed with Rees on the field: their 13-point performance against Kansas City. They turned in 370 total yards (270 passing, 100 rushing), had 1-for-5 red zone efficiency, and two turnovers. While the yardage numbers look OK, 203 of those were in the fourth quarter, after the Chiefs built a 28-3 lead with 9:55 left in the game.

The Falcons had 167 yards of offense through the game's first 50 minutes.

From the first nine games, Atlanta averaged 20.9 points, 322.7 total yards (185.4 passing and 137.2 rushing). However, the offense has been quite mercurial outside of an early two-week surge from Week 3 to Week 4, averaging a league-high 40 points during that span.

Much of the blame has been placed on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and defenses have also begun stacking the box to stymie All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson and a rushing attack that was once No. 2 in the league.

“We just have not been consistent enough,” Stefanski said. “Is that true of players? Is that true of coaches? Yeah. That’s all of us.”

Atlanta (3-7) is set to travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (7-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. FOX will televise the game.

It’ll be a challenge for Rees and the Falcons offense, as defensive coordinator Brian Flores leads the highest-ranked blitz rate.

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