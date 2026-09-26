Falcons Offensive Explosion, Just the Beginning, According to Falcons Stars

The Atlanta Falcons finally delivered the type of performance they believed they were capable of producing, dominating the Green Bay Packers 35-14 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Atlanta finished with 498 total yards and scored 27 consecutive points after falling behind 7-0 early. The Falcons also controlled the clock for more than 37 minutes while converting 6 of 10 third downs.

Despite the production, however, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London both believe the Falcons still have another level to reach.

“I think he has a lot more. I think we all have a lot more that's untapped here,” London said.

That belief comes after a difficult opening stretch for Atlanta. The Falcons entered Thursday night looking to respond after failing to play up to their own standards through the first two games.

“The first two weeks was bad, and we wanted to get back on track,” London said. “The message was to get back on track, and today was a great day to do that.”

Atlanta certainly accomplished that goal.

London's nine catches and 194 yards represented the biggest receiving performance of his career, while his 68-yard reception was also the longest catch of his career. Robinson's 194 rushing yards marked the second-highest rushing total of his career.

The combination of Robinson's production on the ground and London's performance through the air also helped create the conditions Penix needed to operate effectively.

“With the run game and what we were doing in the run game, it made them have to show their hand,” Penix said. “They had to bring an extra guy in the box, and then that started open up things in the pass game.”

That balance was a major reason Atlanta was able to move the football consistently. The Falcons produced 25 first downs and averaged 8.2 yards per play while holding the ball for 37:05.

Yet London made it clear that Thursday's performance cannot be the Falcons' final destination.

“Tonight was a great opportunity for us to go out and really play up to our standard, and I think we put some great stuff on film to show people what this team can be,” London said.

“There’s still another notch, another two notches that we can go as a team, and that's what we're soul searching for right now.”

Penix expressed a similar mindset when evaluating his return and the team's overall performance.

“That game was far from perfect, and that's what we're striving for each and every day,” Penix said.

Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He finished with a 101.4 passer rating and helped Atlanta's offense find the balance it had been missing through the first two weeks. Those numbers were accomplished with All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts being little more than a bit player on Thursday and through the first three weeks of the season.

For the Falcons, Thursday provided the response they needed after an 0-2 start. Atlanta finally showed what its offense can look like with Penix under center, Robinson controlling the ground game, and London creating explosive plays through the air.

But according to the team's most important offensive players, there is still more to come.

The Packers game showed what the Falcons can be, and they will look to show that when they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints next Monday night.

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