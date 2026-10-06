Falcons Power Rankings: The National Media Can't Agree on Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons dominated in a prime-time road game for the second week in a row, launching themselves from worst to first in the eyes of many in the national media. Yet, somehow, national power rankings still don't agree on the Falcons. Some list them in the top 15, while others rank them among the seven worst teams in the NFL.

The Falcons' next game can settle some of this debate.

Atlanta’s upcoming opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are ranked as high as the No. 4 team in the NFL by some publications. The Falcons could see a serious rise next week if their offensive exploits continue on Sunday night.

The divisional beatdown elevated the Falcons in the NFL’s weekly power rankings across several platforms. Falcons OnSI pulled the results from those sites and put them all in one place for fans. Take a look below to see where the Falcons land compared with their division rivals.

After the Falcons dropped to No. 31 just two weeks ago, SI now lists them in the top 24 after their “ruination” of the Saints. It seems Conor Orr is starting to buy some of the hype, and he joked that we should all have prayer candles for Michael Penix Jr.'s continued health.

Elsewhere in the South, SI ranks the Panthers No. 14 (up nine spots), the Saints No. 25 (down five spots), and the Buccaneers No. 30 (idle).

Pete Prisco has more faith in the Falcons, lifting them into the league's top 20. He believes their season has turned around with Michael Penix Jr., and that is probably understating it -- Atlanta scored just 16 points in its first two games before putting up 35 against Green Bay and 45 against New Orleans.

Elsewhere in the South, CBS ranks the Panthers No. 18 (up eight spots), the Saints No. 23 (down five spots), and the Buccaneers No. 30 (down one spot).

Nick Shook is bullish on the Falcons after their consecutive weeks of domination. After having them as low as No. 31 after Week 2, he has Atlanta all the way up to No. 15 after Monday night. He said there should be “cautious” optimism about this team, but the next three weeks will determine how real this team could be – they have home games against Baltimore, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Elsewhere in the South, NFL.com ranks the Panthers No. 14 (up eight spots), the Saints No. 20 (down four spots), and the Buccaneers No. 30 (down 1 spot).

Despite describing the Falcons as “worst to first,” ESPN ranks them oddly low in its power rankings. Atlanta is somehow slotted behind the 0-4 Texans, the Packers (whom they just demolished in Week 3), and the Saints (whom they just demolished in Week 4).

Marc Raimondi highlighted the instant offensive turnaround since swapping Cooper Rush for Michael Penix Jr., but somehow that isn't enough to put them ahead of the teams they just embarrassed on national television? Strange.

Elsewhere in the South, ESPN ranks the Panthers No. 18 (up four spots), the Saints No. 21 (down three spots), and the Buccaneers No. 30 (idle).

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com