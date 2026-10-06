Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Making History in Prime Time

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson continues to prove that the bigger the stage, the better he plays.

Robinson delivered another dominant primetime performance Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Atlanta’s 45-24 victory. The performance continued an incredible stretch for Robinson, who performs best when the lights are brightest.

The numbers go beyond that streak. Since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger, Robinson currently owns the highest scrimmage yards per game average in primetime history, with 145.4 yards per game across his first 11 primetime appearances.

At this point, it is becoming more than a trend.

Robinson has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous players when the lights are brightest, and Monday night provided another reminder of why.

The Falcons wasted no time getting him involved. On Atlanta’s third play from scrimmage, Robinson broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown that immediately quieted the Superdome crowd.

BIJAN ROBINSON. TO. THE. HOUSE.



ESPN | ANF pic.twitter.com/MwZu66Ji8p — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2026

Robinson credited his offensive line for creating the opportunity.

“They made the hole right there on that backside, and I just took it,” Robinson said.

Once he found open space, Robinson had one goal.

“I was just like, ‘Can’t get caught.’”

He never did.

The explosive run set the tone for a Falcons offense that scored 45 points and has now put up 80 points over its last two games. Robinson has been at the center of that offensive turnaround, but he was quick to give credit to everyone around him.

The @AtlantaFalcons are the only team in NFL history to have a 2-game span with:



80+ points

800+ total yards

8+ rushing TDs

no more than 1 turnover

no more than 1 sack allowed pic.twitter.com/C70yfZYCFs — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 6, 2026

“It’s fun to see just the O line and just how they bring so much energy to this offense,” Robinson said. “Without those guys, we don’t have what we have.”

Robinson also credited offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for having them ready.

“It’s all in the preparation, and we saw that look,” Robinson said.

That preparation allowed Atlanta to establish the run early while also opening opportunities for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Robinson believes Penix’s ability to threaten defenses through the air has made the entire offense more dangerous.

“He helps out with the run game,” Robinson said. “You can’t just stack the box because you have to respect that he can get the ball anywhere on the field.”

The combination has made Robinson increasingly difficult to contain, particularly in primetime.

Still, Robinson is not interested in letting the recent success create complacency.

“This is a great win, but you gotta keep on getting better. Gotta keep on getting better,” Robinson said.

That mindset may be just as important as his production.

Robinson understands the attention surrounding the Falcons will continue to grow if they keep winning, but he wants the team focused.

“As a leader of the team, I try to make sure that the guys don’t get complacent,” Robinson said. “We’re always just trying to stay alive, stay humble, and stay focused on the task at hand.”

For now, though, there is no denying what Robinson has become.

When the lights come on, the Falcons keep handing him the football.

And Robinson keeps delivering.

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