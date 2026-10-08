Falcons RB Brian Robinson Jr. Ready for More as Ravens Loom

The Atlanta Falcons are riding the momentum of their best offensive stretch in a decade, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. played a major role in getting them there.

For the first time since the 2016 Divisional and NFCCG, the Falcons have put up 80 points (40 ppg) across two weeks. pic.twitter.com/qEqddMvitH — AD (@AD818__) October 6, 2026

Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns in Atlanta’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, finishing with 62 rushing yards on 14 carries. His three touchdowns helped the Falcons establish control early and never look back as the offense continued its impressive turnaround.

Together, Robinson and Bijan Robinson helped Atlanta dominate on the ground. The duo combined for 207 rushing yards and five touchdowns, giving New Orleans few answers for the Falcons’ rushing attack.

“Just staying ahead of the sticks, being super efficient with the run game, and around it,” Robinson said. “I feel like me and B have just been doing a great job of just keeping the run game very efficient, and that obviously helps everything else around it.”

The Falcons have now won consecutive games after a difficult start to the season, and Robinson has been an important part of that turnaround. He has scored four touchdowns over Atlanta’s last two games while helping provide balance alongside Bijan.

Michael Penix Jr.’s recent play has also made the offense more difficult to defend. Penix completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans, forcing opposing defenses to respect both sides of Atlanta’s offense.

“Definitely,” Robinson said when asked if the passing game has opened things up on the ground. “I feel like they know they got to respect us. They gotta respect our run game. They got to respect our pass game. So, to leave them guessing, they don’t really know what to expect.”

Despite the offensive explosion, Robinson knows the Falcons cannot spend much time celebrating. The focus has already shifted toward the next challenge.

“We never want to get complacent, man,” Robinson said. “Regardless of what we did last week, after 24 hours, we flush it, and we got a new week ahead of us.”

That mentality will be critical as Atlanta moves forward, Robinson believes.

“Sky’s the limit, man,” Robinson boldly stated. “We can be as good as we want to be, long as guys continue to come in week in or week out and improve.”

The Saints game showed what Atlanta’s offense can look like when the rushing attack and passing game are working together. Now, Robinson and the Falcons have to prove they can carry that momentum into the next game vs Baltimore and continue building on what has been an impressive two week stretch.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com