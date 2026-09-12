Falcons Suffer Another QB Injury Scare, Elevate 2 Practice Squad Players

The Atlanta Falcons made several roster moves Saturday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the biggest concern heading into Sunday involves latest starting quarterback, Cooper Rush.

Atlanta elevated tight end Nick Muse and edge rusher Bralen Trice from the practice squad as standard practice squad elevations. The Falcons also placed offensive tackle Cameron Williams on the reserve/injured list, ruling him out for Sunday's season opener.

However, the health of Rush could be the biggest storyline surrounding the Falcons heading into kickoff.

Rush experienced back spasms earlier Saturday, creating some concern less than 24 hours before Atlanta is scheduled to take the field in Pittsburgh. Despite the issue, Rush is expected to start Sunday's game.

The Falcons cannot afford another setback at quarterback after already dealing with significant uncertainty at the position throughout the week.

Michael Penix Jr. has been ruled out for the opener, while Tua Tagovailoa was also ruled out after being named Atlanta's starting quarterback to begin the season. That leaves Rush as the team's starter, with Jack Strand expected to serve as the backup.

Rush's back issue will be something to monitor closely, particularly against a Steelers defense that is expected to put pressure on the veteran quarterback throughout the afternoon.

The Falcons signed Rush during the offseason to provide experience and stability behind Penix, and that veteran presence will now be especially important. Atlanta will need him to manage the offense, protect the football, and make enough plays to give the Falcons an opportunity to leave Pittsburgh with a victory.

The roster moves also provide Atlanta with additional depth heading into the opener.

Muse gives the Falcons another option at tight end, while Trice provides additional depth at edge, after the Falcons only kept two true edge rushers on the initial 53-man roster, Za'Darius Smith and Samson Ebukam.

Trice, who returned to the Falcons after spending time on the team's practice squad, could see an opportunity to contribute defensively and on special teams. He's never been on an active roster on game day, and if he makes the 48-man squad on Sunday, it will be the debut for the former third-round pick.

Williams' placement on injured reserve represents another blow to the offensive line. He was claimed off waivers after the initial cutdowns two weeks ago. Michael Jerrell is expected to be the No. 1 backup at both right and left tackle, and rookie Ethan Onianwa could now find himself on the active roster on Sunday.

With kickoff approaching, the Falcons' attention will ultimately turn toward Rush.

Atlanta's quarterback situation has already taken several twists during the offseason and preseason. Now, the Falcons will need Rush to overcome the back spasms and remain healthy enough to lead the offense against Pittsburgh.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Steelers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

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