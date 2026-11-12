Falcons Teammates Confident DeMarcco Hellams Can Fill Jessie Bates’ Role

The Atlanta Falcons are counting on DeMarcco Hellams to help fill the void left by Jessie Bates III, and his teammates believe the young safety is ready for the opportunity.

Atlanta traded Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, receiving a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection in return. While losing a three-time All-Pro defender is a significant blow to the secondary, the Falcons now have an opportunity to evaluate what Hellams can bring in an expanded role.

“We understand the business of the game, the nature of the game. That leaves guys in position to step up, which is me,” Hellams said. “I feel like I came into the league to take every day to prepare like a starter. And when my moment comes, to be ready for it.”

For Hellams, that moment has arrived. Through nine games this season, mostly on special teams, he has recorded 14 total tackles, including five solo tackles and nine assists. He also has one pass deflection and one tackle for loss.

The fourth-year safety has spent much of his career working behind established players in Atlanta’s secondary. Now, he has an opportunity to show that he can handle a starting role.

Hellams has the support of his teammates, including rookie safety Xavier Watts, who expressed confidence in his ability to step into the vacant position.

“I think ’Marco (Hellams) is going to come in and do a great job. Jammie Robinson, a couple other guys who might kind of bounce around in that position. But, next-man-up mentality,” Watts said.

Jammie Robinson, Sydney Brown, and Billy Bowman Jr. provide additional depth and flexibility in the secondary.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also expressed confidence in Hellams, identifying him as the next man up.

“DeMarcco is the next man up that we feel really good about,” Stefanski said. “He has played good football for us.”

Replacing Bates’ production and leadership will not be an easy task. However, Atlanta does not need Hellams to become Bates overnight. The Falcons need him to play confidently, communicate effectively and help stabilize the back end of the defense.

His first test will be a big one. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will put a lot of stress on the perimeter of the defense with their ability to extend plays.

For Hellams, this is an opportunity he has spent years preparing for. Now, with the starting job within reach, he has a chance to prove his teammates and coaches right.

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