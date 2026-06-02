Falcons UDFA Gets Glowing Endorsement From Coaching Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are through two weeks of organized team activities (OTAs), and no undrafted free agent has picked up more attention than center James Brockermeyer.

The offensive lineman from Miami was a crucial part of the Hurricanes’ run to a national championship game appearance, but now he finds himself fighting for playing time. Last week, during the open viewing period of OTAs, Brockerymeyer got his best look at NFL action.

Sure, the players are not wearing pads, and the reps are far from live, but Brockermeyer stepped in for starter Ryan Neuzil. The Falcons’ veteran was present but not dressed or participating in any activities – it was unclear whether that was due to injury or for another reason.

Regardless, it provided Brockermeyer with a chance to show the coaching staff what he could do. It was also interesting to see Brockermeyer get the reps instead of 32-year-old Corey Levin, who was dressed and active, but the rookie impressed.

“I'm really proud of the job he did today,” offensive line coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday. “He had to step up and step in and take over the controls. He did a great job. He was like the air traffic controller today, so he landed all the planes safely, which was great.”

Brockermeyer’s status for 2026 remains uncertain, but of the several undrafted players on the Falcons’ roster, he appears to have the best shot at making the roster this summer. Should he accomplish that feat, he could set himself up to compete for a starting role at center in 2027 when Neuzil’s contract expires.

He will need to beat out Levin for that reserve role for the Falcons, but he is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on throughout the offseason.

The rookie was one of the best performers from the Senior Bowl in January and has good size for the position (6-foot-3, 297 pounds), but not great length (32-inch arms). Brockermeyer held up in 1v1 drills against bigger nose guards, but his real impact came in 11v11s, where he worked some magic on combination blocks and pushed to the second level with solid agility. He has the intelligence that coaches want at the position.

He does not have elite athletic traits, but he does have one of the league’s best offensive coaches in Callahan , who could help him continue to develop.

But for a UDFA, Brockermeyer could turn into a good win for the Falcons.

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