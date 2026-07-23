Five Atlanta Falcons Veterans at Risk of Losing Their Jobs

The Atlanta Falcons signed 22 free agents, selected six players in the NFL Draft, and traded for two more this offseason.

That's 30 new players competing for jobs on the 53-man roster, and that's not counting several free agents who could also make the team.

General manager Ian Cunningham said prior to free agency that his goal was to elevate the floor of the Falcons roster, and that means several veterans, including the newly signed free agents, will be out of a job after roster cutdowns.

Whether it's missing out on a roster spot or a demotion, we take a look at five Falcons veterans who are in danger of falling down a rung on the ladder after training camp.

LB JD Bertrand

The Falcons gave up a franchise-worst 323 yards rushing to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bertrand entered last season as the No. 3 linebacker last year. He came on for Divine Deablo when he was injured in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. He started the next game against the Miami Dolphins, and the Falcons found themselves down 34-3 in the fourth quarter.

One of a coach's jobs is to get his best players on the field as much as possible and put them in a position to succeed. Bertrand played more snaps in the Dolphins' loss than any player on either team. He played 68 snaps on defense and another 12 on special teams.

PFF gave him a 28.8 grade for the game.

His snaps were cut in half the next week, and by Week 11, the Falcons replaced him with Ronnie Harrison until Deablo's return.

The Falcons lost Kaden Elliss to free agency, but they signed Christian Harris and Channing Tindall and drafted Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.

Bertrand will have a battle on his hands to make the roster this year after being a key depth player in 2025.

Nickel Billy Bowman Jr.

Atlanta Falcons nickel Billy Bowman Jr. was playing well before being injured in practice prior to facing the Saints in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons selected Bowman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and immediately converted him from safety to big nickel. He was essentially a starter in Jeff Ulbrich's 3-3-5 base defense. He played well in that role before being hurt after the Week 4 contest against the Commanders.

He didn't return to the lineup until Week 10 against the Colts. He lasted one more game before rupturing an Achilles tendon prior to the Week 12 contest against the Saints.

Bowman didn't participate in OTAs or mandatory minicamp while he recovers, and frankly, he's a long shot to be ready for the beginning of the season. 2026 may be a season of rehabilitation for Bowman.

CB Mike Hughes

Which brings us to 2025 starting cornerback Mike Hughes. The Falcons drafted Avieon Terrell with their first pick in the 2026 draft, but with the injury to Bowman, either Hughes or Terrell could begin the season at nickel.

Free agent Darnay Holmes isn't as good in coverage as either Hughes or Terrell, but he's getting a look at nickel. If Ulbrich deems him more valuable on early downs against the run or bigger offensive packages, Hughes could be the odd man out.

Hughes isn't going anywhere, though. He's just facing competition for his job that he hasn't seen in his previous three seasons in Atlanta. At worst, he'll be an excellent third cornerback, rather than the full-time starter he's been since 2023.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is in his second stint with the Atlanta Falcons | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

When the Falcons signed Olamide Zaccheaus, it was pretty well assumed he'd be taking the third wide receiver role and get a majority of his snaps in the slot.

Zaccheaus is in his second stint with the Falcons after beginning his career in Atlanta. In four years, he had 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season in Atlanta was his last. In 2022, he had 522 yards and three touchdowns; numbers he was unable to replicate as he bounced around to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears the next three seasons.

Zaccheaus is an upgrade over who the Falcons rolled out there last year as the third wide receiver. After dismissing Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta used a litany of practice squad players like David Sills V and Dylan Drummond.

But after signing Zaccheaus, Cunningham also drafted Zachariah Branch from the Georgia Bulldogs in the third round. Branch has a chance to relegate Zaccheaus to a reserve role with his explosive playmaking ability.

The veteran has the experience, but the rookie has the talent.

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. working together at Atlanta Falcons OTAs. | Scott Kennedy

This one is pretty obvious.

Penix was the starter last season before he tore his ACL in Week 11 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Penix also missed the blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

He has a 4-8 record in 12 starts with the Falcons and has played the quarterback position with mixed results. He has shown tantalizing arm talent, but has looked poor when pressured, contributing to Atlanta's 30th-ranked offense on 3rd down with a 33.3% conversion rate.

Tua Tagovailoa is looking for redemption after being discarded in Miami, and Penix faces a quarterback battle this summer.

First, Penix has to be healthy enough to start an NFL game. He wasn't cleared as a full participant at OTAs and minicamp, as expected. Veterans report to Flowery Branch next week, and we'll see if he's cleared on day one of training camp.

If Penix isn't ready by Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tagovailoa is the starter by default. He's eager to return to his All-Pro form, and he'd have the chance to make the job his.

If Penix is cleared and ready, he must beat out Tagovailoa, prove he can be more consistent as a passer, and most importantly, stay healthy.

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