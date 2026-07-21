Seven Falcons Sleepers Who Could Break Through Heat to Earn Roster Spot

Rookies report to Flowery Branch on Friday to open training camp for the Atlanta Falcons. The Veterans will follow on Tuesday, with the first official practice of the new season beginning on Wednesday.

With nearly half of the 90 players reporting with just one-year contracts, there will be fierce competition for the 53-man roster that's announced on Sunday, August 30th.

We take a look at some of the lesser-known players who have a chance to fight through the heat and humidity to earn a spot on the 53 as the calendar turns to September and the focus pivots to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 1.

C James Brockermeyer

Brockermeyer went undrafted after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. He was a steal as an undrafted free agent and will compete with journeyman Corey Levin for the backup center spot. Levin is on a one-year deal with no guaranteed money, meaning there's no guarantee he'll make the roster.

Brockermeyer stands a good chance of making the roster after making a good impression at OTAs and minicamp in June. Starting center Ryan Neuzil, who was also an undrafted free agent, is in the final year of his contract, and Brockermeyer could have a chance to prove he's a cheaper alternative in 2027.

WR Vinny Anthony

Like Brockermeyer, Anthony was signed as an undrafted free agent. The Falcons tipped their hand after the draft, showing that they needed more help at wide receiver.

Anthony was one of three wide receivers the Falcons brought in after the draft, four if you include former Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones who was converted to receiver.

Anthony had 80 catches for 1,162 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career at Wisconsin. His best season was 2024, when he had 39 catches for 672 yards. The battle for the fifth and possibly sixth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster includes veterans Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond.

Speaking of Jones...

WR/RB/ST Cash Jones

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones transitioned to wide receiver in OTAs and minicamp for the Atlanta Falcons. | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

Jones did a little bit of everything for the Georgia Bulldogs in his five years in Athens. Including picking up a pair of national championship rings.

Jones was a running back at Georgia, but he also had 44 catches for 470 yards and five touchdowns in his final two seasons. The Falcons moved him to receiver in June, and he has to make the team as a KhaDarel Hodge replacement. Hodge was a Pro-Bowler on special teams, yet the Falcons' special teams units left a lot to be desired last season.

Edge Bralen Trice

Trice is entering his third season but has yet to take a snap in an NFL game. He was injured in his first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and hasn't made it back to the field.

“Right now, he looks phenomenal,” outside linebacker coach John Timu said of Trice’s progression through the offseason.

Time is running out for Trice, who saw the Falcons use two first-round picks at his position last season. But he offers something a little different to the team if he's available. Of the players listed as edge rushers for Atlanta, Trice checks in at 274 pounds. Only Keshawn Banks, who is a long shot to make the roster, comes in over 250. At 251, he just breaks the threshold.

A pressure player in college, Trice could make the roster as a run-stuffing edge on early downs.

Nickel Darnay Holmes

Holmes joined the Falcons on a veteran minimum.

With Billy Bowman Jr. recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, Homes slotted in with the first-team defense at nickel during OTAs and minicamp. The former Giants fourth-round pick expressed how he is embracing more of an active role in setting up the defense pre-snap.

"In this program, you’ve got to be the one who’s talking out and calling things before it happens," Holmes told Good Morning Football this week. Doing that makes me elevate. I got to know more of the system – why things are coming, why they’re attacking us on these down and distances. It’s a role that you’ve got to love. And I’m definitely loving it, for sure.”

Former Raiders/Giants DB Darnay Holmes signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

QB Jack Strand

Strand was a prolific passer at Minnesota State-Moorhead, and he probably should have been at the Senior Bowl. If he had been, he might not have made it to the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Strand has a Tebow-esque frame at 6'5 and 240 pounds. He threw for 3,546 yards on a 63% completion rate. He had 43 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Unlike Tebow, he showed a quick release to go with a strong arm in camp.

The Falcons are carrying four quarterbacks at camp. Strand and veteran Trevor Simien won't factor into the battle for the starter this year. Strand should see significant action in the Falcons' preseason games, and if he shows well, Atlanta won't want to expose him to waivers to try and sneak him onto the practice squad.

LB Troy Andersen

I'll keep this short. If he's healthy, he's the most physically gifted linebacker on the roster. He hasn't been healthy in almost two years.

Get healthy, make the team. It's that simple.

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