Tua Tagovailoa Gets Public Backing From Familiar Face For Falcons QB1 Job

Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins tenure ended sourly, as he was benched and demoted to third-string quarterback 14 games into the 2025 season.

But the former Pro Bowler and passing leader still has the support of his teammates in South Florida after he signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons after spending six seasons in Miami.

Dolphins starting left tackle Patrick Paul has vocally supported his former quarterback, Tagovailoa, amidst an ongoing starting quarterback battle against 2024 NFL Draft’s eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

“For him, going into Atlanta now, he’s got a new situation, a new environment,” Paul told “The Set,” a podcast hosted by now-retired Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who also spent three seasons with Tagovailoa in Miami.

“I know he’s going to go in there, he’s definitely going to win that spot – he’s a great player.”

Looking for a fresh start under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins moved on from Tagovailoa.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star played well at times in Aqua and Orange. The lefty led the NFL in passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023, and completion percentage in 2024. He made the 2023 Pro Bowl.

In contrast, Tagovailoa struggled during the 2025 season, tossing a career-high 15 interceptions in 14 games. Rookie Quinn Ewers started the final three Dolphins games.

“That’s my dawg on a personal level,” Paul said of how Tagovailoa’s 2025 season unfolded.

“Truthfully, you’ve got to understand from his POV it didn’t go how he wanted. Definitely rooting for him. I know he’s going to bounce back from what was last year, and he’s going to do his thing over there. I’m waiting to see it. That’s all it is, just a bounce back.”

Concerns have also grown due to Tagovailoa having at least four diagnosed concussions since his final college season at Alabama in 2019.

With the Falcons’ training camp practice set to start on July 29, Tagovailoa’s quarterback battle with Penix will hit overdrive.

Whoever wins the starting role will be equipped with a deep receiving corps, headlined by wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., and running back Bijan Robinson, who is also a reliable catcher out of the backfield. The options continue with the highly anticipated rookie receiver Zachariah Branch, as well as new Falcons signees and veterans Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.

“I think Tua’s got a lot he wants to prove, getting back to form,” Armstead later chimed in on Paul’s comments. “They got a lot of weapons in Atlanta. So if he’s able to get that starting job, watch out. It’ll be explosive.”

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