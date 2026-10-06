Former Jaguars Top 10 Pick Finally Seeing His Work Pay Off with Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Henderson has spent the past few seasons trying to find the consistency that made him a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. On Monday night, he showed the Atlanta Falcons why they believed he could provide it.

With A.J. Terrell on injured reserve, Henderson has stepped into a starting role at cornerback. Rather than simply filling a void, he delivered one of his most productive performances in recent memory during Atlanta’s dominant win over the New Orleans Saints.

Henderson led the Falcons with 10 total tackles while adding a pass deflection and forcing a fumble that he also recovered.

It was the type of performance defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich envisioned when discussing Henderson earlier in the week.

“CJ is a tremendous luxury. In my opinion, he’s a one (cornerback). He’s a guy that would start on a lot of teams,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich also believes Henderson gives Atlanta security at cornerback while Terrell is sidelined and was excited to see him “show this league exactly who he is now.”

Henderson did just that against New Orleans.

His strip of Saints running back Kendre Miller created the only turnover in the game when the Falcons needed it most, up 7-0 early. Henderson looked ready for the moment and said as much.

“I had confidence. I’ve been working on my craft, you know, and letting my work come to life,” Henderson said.

That opportunity became even more important once Terrell went on injured reserve. Atlanta suddenly needed Henderson to take on a larger role in the secondary, and the former No. 9 overall pick responded.

“I’m out there attacking the ball, making plays,” Henderson said. “I feel like I can help this team.”

Henderson’s road to Atlanta has not been straightforward. Jacksonville selected him ninth overall in 2020 with the expectation that he could become a cornerstone of its secondary. Injuries and inconsistent play limited his time with the Jaguars, however, and Jacksonville eventually traded him to Carolina during the 2021 season.

Henderson spent three years with the Panthers as a part-time starter, and spent 2024 on the Texans' and Steelers' practice squads without making an appearance.

Atlanta provided a new opportunity for Henderson last season, and he's elevated his game in 2026.

The Falcons secondary played with confidence throughout Monday night’s victory, and Henderson credited preparation and trust for the unit’s performance.

“Just by doing our job, trusting our keys, trusting our training,” Henderson said. “That’s what we harp on during the week.”

Henderson acknowledged there are still plays the secondary needs to clean up, but his performance provided Atlanta with an encouraging development while Terrell remains unavailable.

10 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and a pass breakup made Henderson one of the Falcons’ most productive defenders Monday night.

Now, the challenge is turning that performance into consistency.

“I feel good,” Henderson said. “When you have a lot of confidence coming in, I mean, I’m still in there. We’ve got to finish on it.”

For Henderson, Monday night was an opportunity to show that the work he has continued to put in is translating when his number is called.

For the Falcons, it may have shown they have more depth at cornerback than they realized.

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