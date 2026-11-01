How Falcons Safety Jessie Bates III Perfected the NFL’s 'Peanut Punch'

The “Peanut Punch,” made famous by former All-Pro cornerback Charles Tillman, is surging across the NFL.

Defenders are increasingly targeting the football with a closed fist, trying to punch it out of the ball carriers’ hands. The technique is making an impact across the NFL, with forced fumbles up 39% compared to the 2025 season, according to Jomboy Media.

In Atlanta, there is someone who’s perfected the “Peanut Punch,” in safety Jessie Bates III. It was on full display last Sunday, Oct. 25, when he punched the ball out of tight end George Kittle’s hands to preserve a 29-20 Falcons win to knock off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

🚨 ¡La D de Atlanta con el fumble! 😱 Jessie Bates III le sacó el balón a George Kittle y ¡Terminó con el invicto de los San Francisco 49ers! 🤯 #NFLMX



📺💻 @somos_FOX pic.twitter.com/u4kNujehak — NFL México (@nflmx) October 25, 2026

“There are people doing it around the league,” Bates told reporters Monday. “It’s not like I’m reinventing the wheel.”

Bates also caught a toe-tap interception from Niners quarterback Brock Purdy. The pick and forced fumble moved his total to six games with both, only behind Rod Woodson (seven), a fellow Fort Wayne, Indiana native and Snider High School alumnus.

The ninth-year NFL veteran Bates says the talent comes from his time, when he starred as a three-sport letterman athlete on Snider’s football, basketball, and baseball teams before starring on the gridiron at Wake Forest.

“You go back to my high school tapes. I’m punching at the ball, I’m picking the ball off,” Bates said.

“I definitely encourage guys to play multiple sports because it does translate. The same way I pick a pocket in basketball is the same way I can punch the ball out on a football play. Baseball, coming off a bat, is the same thing as a quarterback throwing the ball.”

Since arriving in Atlanta in 2023, Bates’ forced fumbles are almost on par with his interception total. Through 58 games with the franchise, he has 10 forced fumbles compared to 14 interceptions.

His season-high forced fumbles are four, set in 2024. He’s already halfway towards that total through the Falcons’ first seven games, at two.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich called Bates “the best in football” at the “Peanut Punch.”

“It’s no surprise to us,” Ulbrich said. “If you just watch any one of our practices, you see how intentional Jessie is about hitting the ball. And it’s not just the random haymakers on the ball. It’s really the precision, trying to find the leather, and then ultimately trying to find the air behind the ball. He’s got an amazing feel for that. We’ve always got to keep the ball at the forefront of our minds, and having a guy like Jessie leading the charge, I feel fortunate in that way.”

Bates’ mastery of “Peanut Punch” has spread to the entire team – even on offense. It forces a heightened sense of ball security for players like running back Bijan Robinson, who’s known not to fumble often.

“Those things don’t just happen on Sunday,” Bates explained. “Our whole defense does a good job of doing that in practice. When you’re punching at the ball on Bijan, it makes him better as well. Makes our football team better.”

Bates returns to action when Atlanta (3-4) heads to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) for a Week 8 NFC South clash. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium and will be televised on FOX.