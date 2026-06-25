Kyle Pitts Sr.'s Falcons Contract Strongly Critiqued by ESPN’s Booger McFarland

Kyle Pitts Sr. and the Atlanta Falcons made history on June 23.

The upcoming sixth-year tight end inked a three-year contract worth $54 million, with $36 million fully guaranteed to remain in Atlanta.

The deal is the richest three-year deal for a tight end in NFL history. The $18 million annual salary made Pitts the third highest-paid tight end behind the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle ($19.1 million) and Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride ($19 million).

Some love the Pitts’ new deal. Some hate it.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland chimed in on the extension on June 24’s NFL Live episode.

“I like the deal, I don’t love it,” McFarland said. “Let’s not forget, this contract pays you for what you’re going to do, not what you’ve already done.”

McFarland argued that Pitts’ production hasn’t matched his projection from when Atlanta selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Pitts’ best seasons, his rookie year in 2021 and 2025, were sandwiched by pedestrian statistics spanning from 2022 through 2024.

As a rookie in Matt Ryan’s final year as the Falcons’ quarterback, Pitts had 68 receptions, had a career-high 1,026 yards, and scored a touchdown.

In 2025, Pitts racked up 928 yards and 88 receptions and five touchdowns, both career highs. Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins split time throwing passes after the former partially tore his ACL.

From 2022 to 2024, Pitts combined for 128 receptions, 1,625 yards, and scored nine touchdowns. Pitts only played 10 out of 17 games in 2022 after a season-ending torn MCL injury.

“I don’t love it because I don’t think the player has lived up to what we thought he was going to be,” McFarland added. “We thought he was going to be this matchup nightmare that was going to revolutionize the league - a tight end at 6’4, 6’5, 250 that could run 4.4 - he was just going to be a matchup nightmare. He just hasn’t been that just yet.”

Those middle years included transitional quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Cousins came out hot in 2024, but spiraled at the midpoint of the season, causing his benching in favor of the then-rookie Penix.

Pitts is more productive when he has some quarterback stability. That may be in question with Penix and Tua Tagovailoa battling for the starting quarterback position.

His first career year in 2021 earned him a Pro Bowl nod, and his next top season in 2025 placed him on the All-Pro second team in the final year of his rookie contract.

McFarland believes that Pitts should have always had high production, not just while seeking a contract extension.

“Yeah, he had his career last year,” McFarland acknowledged. “How many times have we seen a guy have a career year in a contract year? How come you couldn’t do that in the previous three years when the contract year wasn’t there?”

Will the Falcons get their money’s worth in their historic deal to retain Pitts?

Only time will tell.

“I’m happy for Kyle Pitts Sr. He’s got his money. He’s earned his money,” McFarland concluded.

“I don’t love it because I don’t think the player has lived up to what we thought he was going to be coming out of the University of Florida.”

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