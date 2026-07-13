ESPN has been slowly releasing its annual position rankings compiled by surveying NFL personnel. The Atlanta Falcons have been relatively well represented to this point, but they highlight a fatal flaw in the team's roster construction over the last several years.

Running back Bijan Robinson was listed as the No. 1 player at his position. Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom is ranked the No. 6 interior lineman. Tight end Kyle Pitts re-entered the top 10 at No. 8.

Safeties haven't been released, but Jessie Bates III should still make the top 10 after being second-team All-Pro two of the last three seasons, including last year.

Running back, interior offensive line, tight end, and safety; add in inside linebacker, and you have the five positions considered non-premium by NFL personnel. Lindstrom, Pitts, and Robinson were all top 15 picks in their respective drafts, and Bates was a big-ticket free agent who carries the second-biggest cap charge among safeties in the NFL.

The premium positions are considered to be quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback.

20 players got votes at quarterback, but neither Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. was among them. Jake Matthews and A.J. Terrell made honorable mention at offensive tackle and cornerback, respectively, but neither was among the top 10.

Drake London should be among the top 10 wide receivers, but they haven't been released yet. The Falcons came up empty at both edge rusher and defensive tackle.

How good can a team be if its best players are at non-premium positions, but they are lacking at the big-money spots? Well, we've found out in recent seasons. The Falcons were 7-10 in 2023 and had back-to-back 8-9 records the last two seasons with Robinson, Lindstrom, Bates, and Pitts on the roster.

The Falcons invested heavily in non-premium positions in both the draft and free agency, and they are now on their fourth head coach since 2020.

The transactions from 2021 to 2025 were made under former general manager Terry Fontenot, who was replaced this year by Ian Cunningham. Fontenot tried to course-correct later in his tenure. In 2024, he used No. 8 overall on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and spent two first-round picks on edge rushers in 2025.

Unfortunately, after four years of non-investment in the defense, it may have been too little too late for Fontenot, as the Falcons failed to achieve a winning season in his five-year tenure despite obvious star power on the roster.

Cunningham inherits two young edge rushers who should be the backbone of the Falcons' pass rush for years to come, and his background includes stints at Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Chicago.

In his time at his previous stops, Cunningham learned to emphasize premium positions and the trenches. His first two picks for the Falcons were cornerback Avieon Terrell and wide receiver/return man Zachariah Branch. Both picks also filled positions of need.

Fontenot began to change the roster imbalance in 2024 with the Penix pick, but he was ultimately undone by previous mistakes, constant trade-ups, and a disastrous quarterback signing.

The Falcons still have questions at the quarterback position, but they seem to have a regime in charge that understands where to put their resources in the roster.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!