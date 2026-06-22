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2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

The Texans' D checks in at No. 1 in the defense rankings as the NFL season nears.
Michael Fabiano|
The Houston Texans defense will be the most coveted unit in 2026 fantasy football drafts.
The Houston Texans defense will be the most coveted unit in 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K

Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable in a manager’s quest for a league championship. Last season, the Seattle defense was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points (over 200 in some scoring systems). The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.

Managers who are unable to grab an elite defense, however, should wait to fill the position and play the matchups on a weekly basis. For example, taking the Raiders defense for a Week 1 matchup against what will be a lowly Miami offense makes a lot of sense. On the flip side, you might want to avoid taking the 49ers defense, as it will face the high-powered Rams offense. 

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football defense rankings …now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Texans

HOU

8

$5

2

Rams

LAR

11

$3

3

Seahawks

SEA

8

$3

4

Broncos

DEN

10

$3

5

Eagles

PHI

10

$2

6

Patriots

NE

11

$2

7

Vikings

MIN

6

$1

8

Steelers

PIT

9

$1

9

Jaguars

JAC

7

$1

10

Ravens

BAL

13

$1

11

Bills

BUF

7

$1

12

Lions

DET

6

$1

13

Chargers

LAC

7

$1

14

Chiefs

KC

5

$1

15

Packers

GB

11

$1

16

Browns

CLE

11

$1

17

49ers

SF

9

$1

18

Colts

IND

13

$1

19

Falcons

ATL

11

$1

20

Saints

NO

8

$1

21

Panthers

CAR

5

$1

22

Bears

CHI

10

$1

23

Giants

NYG

8

$1

24

Buccaneers

TB

10

$1

25

Titans

TEN

9

$1

26

Cowboys

DAL

14

$1

27

Dolphins

MIA

6

$1

28

Commanders

WAS

7

$1

29

Jets

NYJ

13

$1

30

Cardinals

ARI

14

$1

31

Bengals

CIN

6

$1

32

Raiders

LV

13

$1

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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