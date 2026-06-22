2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings For Seasonal Leagues

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K

Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable in a manager’s quest for a league championship. Last season, the Seattle defense was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points (over 200 in some scoring systems). The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.

Managers who are unable to grab an elite defense, however, should wait to fill the position and play the matchups on a weekly basis. For example, taking the Raiders defense for a Week 1 matchup against what will be a lowly Miami offense makes a lot of sense. On the flip side, you might want to avoid taking the 49ers defense, as it will face the high-powered Rams offense.

With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football defense rankings …now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back.

Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.

2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Auction 1 Texans HOU 8 $5 2 Rams LAR 11 $3 3 Seahawks SEA 8 $3 4 Broncos DEN 10 $3 5 Eagles PHI 10 $2 6 Patriots NE 11 $2 7 Vikings MIN 6 $1 8 Steelers PIT 9 $1 9 Jaguars JAC 7 $1 10 Ravens BAL 13 $1 11 Bills BUF 7 $1 12 Lions DET 6 $1 13 Chargers LAC 7 $1 14 Chiefs KC 5 $1 15 Packers GB 11 $1 16 Browns CLE 11 $1 17 49ers SF 9 $1 18 Colts IND 13 $1 19 Falcons ATL 11 $1 20 Saints NO 8 $1 21 Panthers CAR 5 $1 22 Bears CHI 10 $1 23 Giants NYG 8 $1 24 Buccaneers TB 10 $1 25 Titans TEN 9 $1 26 Cowboys DAL 14 $1 27 Dolphins MIA 6 $1 28 Commanders WAS 7 $1 29 Jets NYJ 13 $1 30 Cardinals ARI 14 $1 31 Bengals CIN 6 $1 32 Raiders LV 13 $1

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated