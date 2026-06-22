2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings For Seasonal Leagues
Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K
Defense and special teams units are usually one of the final starting positions taken in most fantasy football drafts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be valuable in a manager’s quest for a league championship. Last season, the Seattle defense was the most productive unit in fantasy leagues, scoring 179 points (over 200 in some scoring systems). The Texans, Jaguars, Broncos and Rams were also among the top five defenses based on points.
Managers who are unable to grab an elite defense, however, should wait to fill the position and play the matchups on a weekly basis. For example, taking the Raiders defense for a Week 1 matchup against what will be a lowly Miami offense makes a lot of sense. On the flip side, you might want to avoid taking the 49ers defense, as it will face the high-powered Rams offense.
With that said, here are my 2026 fantasy football defense rankings …now with auction values! I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back.
Note: Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Texans
HOU
8
$5
2
Rams
LAR
11
$3
3
Seahawks
SEA
8
$3
4
Broncos
DEN
10
$3
5
Eagles
PHI
10
$2
6
Patriots
NE
11
$2
7
Vikings
MIN
6
$1
8
Steelers
PIT
9
$1
9
Jaguars
JAC
7
$1
10
Ravens
BAL
13
$1
11
Bills
BUF
7
$1
12
Lions
DET
6
$1
13
Chargers
LAC
7
$1
14
Chiefs
KC
5
$1
15
Packers
GB
11
$1
16
Browns
CLE
11
$1
17
49ers
SF
9
$1
18
Colts
IND
13
$1
19
Falcons
ATL
11
$1
20
Saints
NO
8
$1
21
Panthers
CAR
5
$1
22
Bears
CHI
10
$1
23
Giants
NYG
8
$1
24
Buccaneers
TB
10
$1
25
Titans
TEN
9
$1
26
Cowboys
DAL
14
$1
27
Dolphins
MIA
6
$1
28
Commanders
WAS
7
$1
29
Jets
NYJ
13
$1
30
Cardinals
ARI
14
$1
31
Bengals
CIN
6
$1
32
Raiders
LV
13
$1
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano